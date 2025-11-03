Top Heritage Foundation Staffer Quits Over Nick Fuentes Civil War
The Heritage Foundation is divided after President Kevin Roberts defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with Fuentes.
Neo-Nazi livestreamer Nick Fuentes is tearing the Heritage Foundation apart.
Ryan Neuhaus, the Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts’s chief of staff, has walked away from the conservative think tank. Neuhaus’s departure comes during an internal maelstrom sparked by Roberts’s defense of Tucker Carlson and the ex–Fox News host’s decision to interview Fuentes, a known white supremacist and Hitler fan.
“Ryan was not fired. He offered his resignation, which was accepted,” a Heritage spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Monday. “Ryan is a good man, we appreciate his service, and we have no doubt he will serve the movement in another capacity.”
Carlson extended his national platform to Fuentes last week, offering the fringe influencer a chance to swim in the MAGA mainstream. The interview has since come under fire from several corners of the Republican Party, highlighting that the former primetime TV host threw the antisemite a string of softball questions while failing to challenge Fuentes’s radical and violent beliefs.
Neuhaus’s critical error was in resharing a number of social media posts backing his boss’s defense of Carlson, including one that appeared to attack his Heritage Foundation co-workers by arguing that those “virtue signaling” over the Fuentes interview should “resign if so outraged” and that it would be an “addition by subtraction for the institution.”
Roberts released a video on X Thursday in support of Carlson and Fuentes, noting that while he disagreed with Fuentes’s beliefs, he did not believe that “canceling” the Christian nationalist Holocaust-denier was an appropriate reaction to the interview.
A handful of Heritage staffers, including Jason Bedrick, Jay Greene, and John Peluso, have since retweeted criticism of Roberts’s message. Conservatives outside of the institution also condemned Roberts’s perspective, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, prompting a follow-up statement by Roberts in which he clarified that he did not condone Fuentes’s antisemitic views.
“Our task is to confront and challenge those poisonous ideas at every turn to prevent them from taking America to a very dark place. Join us—not to cancel—but to guide, challenge, and strengthen the conversation, and be confident as I am that our best ideas at the heart of western civilization will prevail,” Roberts wrote in a social media post.