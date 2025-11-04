FBI Begs ICE Agents to ID Themselves as Criminal Imposters on the Rise
This is what happens when federal officers wearing masks just grab people off the streets.
The FBI is telling federal agents enforcing the Trump administration’s draconian immigration policies to start identifying themselves.
Last month, the bureau issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning that criminals are pretending to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and engaging in crimes ranging from sexual assault to robbery, reports Wired. The bulletin said that officers need to start identifying themselves and cooperate when civilians ask them to verify who they are and what agency they work for. This includes being able to contact local police.
“Ensure law enforcement personnel [adequately] identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification,” the bulletin states.
The document pointed out five different instances in which people pretending to be immigration officers committed crimes and targeted members of vulnerable communities. The criminals were able to take advantage of the fact that many federal immigration agents, including ICE, cover their faces and refuse to identify themselves while conducting raids and detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.
Criminals in one case allegedly pretended to be ICE agents in order to rob the ATM at a New York restaurant, and in another case, a woman wearing an ICE T-shirt tried to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife. One man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in a Brooklyn stairwell and stole her phone.
Federal rules in theory require immigration officers to identify themselves and state the reason for an arrest “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.” But ICE’s practices on the ground have made it easy for criminals to impersonate agents, while also increasing public distrust in federal law enforcement.
If the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, which are problematic enough, at least required agents to follow federal rules and laws, this wouldn’t be a growing trend among criminals. Instead, anyone dressed in combat fatigues, covering their faces, and/or openly carrying firearms can pretend to work for the government and commit crimes because actual federal agents act almost the exact same.