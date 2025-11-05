Heritage Foundation President Offers to Quit Over Tucker Carlson Mess
Things are getting messy at the far-right organization.
The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts is walking back his defense of Tucker Carlson.
Carlson caused a major stir on the right last week when he decided to interview Nick Fuentes, a known white supremacist and Hitler fan. The interview was immediately flamed by conservative Jews, who condemned the ex-Fox News host’s decision to elevate Fuentes’s talking points.
Despite the opposition, Roberts released a video on X Thursday in support of Carlson and Fuentes, noting that while he disagreed with Fuentes’s beliefs, he did not believe that the “venomous” coalition “cancelling” the Christian Nationalist Holocaust-denier had an appropriate reaction to the interview.
Since then, the Heritage Foundation has been embroiled in internal controversy, with at least one staffer exiting the institution over the mess. Roberts addressed the schism Wednesday.
“I made a mistake and I let you down and I let down this institution. Period. Full Stop,” the conservative think tank’s president told employees at an all-staff meeting, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
Roberts called the assembly to explain how his response to Carlson’s interview came to be in a moment where he felt the Heritage Foundation was under pressure to “make a statement” that would cast Carlson out from the conservative movement.
“This is an explanation, not an excuse,” he said, apologizing for his use of the phrase “venomous coalition,” calling it a “terrible choice of words, especially for our Jewish colleagues and friends.”
Carlson’s interview with Fuentes gave the fringe influencer a chance to swim in the MAGA mainstream. The interview has since come under fire from several corners of the Republican Party, highlighting that the former primetime TV host threw the antisemite a string of softball questions while failing to challenge Fuentes’s radical and violent beliefs.