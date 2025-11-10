Trump Drowned in Boos at Commanders NFL Game While Struggling to Read
Donald Trump, 79, couldn’t make sense of the words in front of him.
President Donald Trump made a bad day worse for Washington Commanders fans, as he was loudly booed while making an announcement from the broadcasting booth during the game versus the Detroit Lions in Maryland on Sunday.
The president performed an enlistment ceremony creed for new members of the military during a pause in the game. He read from a black binder, speaking into a microphone. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood close by, as the president was booed non-stop for over two minutes.
“Please raise your right hand. I—and state your name—do solemnly swear, that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Trump said, reading the name cue literally instead of just saying his name like any reasonably intelligent person would.
The boos could be heard clearly even on Fox’s official broadcast, and Trump had to pause multiple times in that short statement. In video taken from fans in the stands, middle fingers and jeers can be seen and heard from Lions fans and Commanders fans alike.
Trump was the first sitting president to go to an NFL game in almost 50 years, with the last being Jimmy Carter in 1978.
The president also made an appearance on the Fox NFL television broadcast, joining Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in the booth afterwards, talking about his relationship with football, which he played in high school. He also brought up his role in building the Commanders’ new stadium, which he reportedly wants named after him.
“They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. That’s what I’m involved in, we’re getting all the approvals and everything else,” he said. “And you have a wonderful owner, Josh (Harris) and his group. And you’re going to see some very good things.”
This is just one of many sporting events that the president has made a point to show face at, making himself known at UFC fights, the Daytona 500, the U.S. Open, and the Ryder Cup. Trump has even promised a UFC fight on the White House lawn next summer.
Trump’s presence may have been a death stroke for the Commanders, as they lost to the Lions 44 to 22, falling to 3-7 on the season.