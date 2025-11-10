Trump Drowned in Boos at Commanders NFL Game While Struggling to Read

Trump BOOED relentlessly at a Commanders game.



You can tell they weren't expecting this level of anger towards them.pic.twitter.com/h1P7BOKhkM — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 10, 2025

“Please raise your right hand. I—and state your name—do solemnly swear, that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Trump said, reading the name cue literally instead of just saying his name like any reasonably intelligent person would.

Unpopular Trump getting boos and middle fingers at the Commanders game pic.twitter.com/hffjCZDLZl — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

The boos could be heard clearly even on Fox’s official broadcast, and Trump had to pause multiple times in that short statement. In video taken from fans in the stands, middle fingers and jeers can be seen and heard from Lions fans and Commanders fans alike.

Trump was the first sitting president to go to an NFL game in almost 50 years, with the last being Jimmy Carter in 1978.