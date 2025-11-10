Republican Senator, 92, Struggles to Read His Notes on Shutdown Deal
Chuck Grassley stumbled over his words on the Senate floor.
Senator Chuck Grassley isn’t able to read like he used to.
The 92-year-old had difficulty parsing through a pre-written statement on the demerits of Obamacare subsidies Sunday night.
“So everybody else that depends upon the subsidy for Obamacare, I want to make very clear to them, that the pre-premium subsides for individuals and families under 400 percent of the federal poverty lever, that existed prior to Covid, are permanent law, and those people will not be affected because that permit of law is not being changed by anything that we’re debating here today,” Grassley said.
Grassley’s slip comes just a few weeks after the senator, who is third in line for presidential succession, struggled to understand a reporter’s question and gave a completely unrelated answer.
More than 20 percent of U.S. lawmakers are over the age of 70. That includes 86 members of the House and 33 senators, making the current Congress the oldest in U.S. history.
Calls for aging government officials to retire have grown louder in recent years, particularly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020. Ginsburg remained on the Supreme Court until she passed despite an advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis, providing Donald Trump the opportunity to replace her.
Representatives Gerry Connolly and Dianne Feinstein also died in office, leaving Democrats short on critical votes in the wake of their deaths.
Last week, after years of mounting pressure related to her age, Representative Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek reelection. The longtime Democratic leader will exit when her term expires in 2027—at 87 years old—after 39 years in office.
Despite public clamor to make American politics young again, no branch of government appears to be safe from the seniority stripe. Last year, voters elected Trump to become the oldest president in U.S. history, attending his second inauguration at nearly 79 years old.
Meanwhile, this aging class of politicians are drafting the future of the country—one which, thanks in part to Grassley’s efforts, will not include Affordable Care Act subsidies. The government shutdown ended Sunday after 40 grueling days of deadlock on the merits of the ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits, which assist individuals making upwards of 400 percent of the federal poverty level. It was the longest federal suspension in U.S. history.