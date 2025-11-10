Republican Senator, 92, Struggles to Read His Notes on Shutdown Deal

“So everybody else that depends upon the subsidy for Obamacare, I want to make very clear to them, that the pre-premium subsides for individuals and families under 400 percent of the federal poverty lever, that existed prior to Covid, are permanent law, and those people will not be affected because that permit of law is not being changed by anything that we’re debating here today,” Grassley said.

Chuck Grassley is struggling to read on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/xWjVFP3rx8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

Grassley’s slip comes just a few weeks after the senator, who is third in line for presidential succession, struggled to understand a reporter’s question and gave a completely unrelated answer.



More than 20 percent of U.S. lawmakers are over the age of 70. That includes 86 members of the House and 33 senators, making the current Congress the oldest in U.S. history.