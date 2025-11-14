JD Vance Accidentally Undermines Trump’s Biggest Brag

But the person at fault for the rattled economy was still, according to Vance, former President Joe Biden, whose tenure saw historic gains in the job market.

“We need a good job to pay good wages, we need people to be able to go to the grocery store and be able to actually buy what they need for their family. That takes a little bit of time,” Vance said.

“I know there are a lot of people out there, Sean, who are saying that things are expensive,” Vance continued. “But we have to remember that we inherited this terrible inflation crisis from the Biden administration.”