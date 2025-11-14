JD Vance Accidentally Undermines Trump’s Biggest Brag
Donald Trump says the country is hotter than ever. JD Vance must not have gotten the memo.
Even Donald Trump’s right-hand man thinks that the economy is messed up.
In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Thursday, Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the reality for millions of Americans: that life has gotten more “expensive,” and that people are “suffering.”
But the person at fault for the rattled economy was still, according to Vance, former President Joe Biden, whose tenure saw historic gains in the job market.
“We need a good job to pay good wages, we need people to be able to go to the grocery store and be able to actually buy what they need for their family. That takes a little bit of time,” Vance said.
“I know there are a lot of people out there, Sean, who are saying that things are expensive,” Vance continued. “But we have to remember that we inherited this terrible inflation crisis from the Biden administration.”
Vance touted the progress of the president’s economic agenda, arguing that in the last 11 months, Trump had managed “trillions upon trillions” of dollars in new investments to rebuild America’s manufacturing class.
“Of course, I’m mindful that people are suffering because those factories do not get built overnight,” Vance said, again emphasizing that the American public would need to be patient to see the ultimate payoff of Trump’s policies. “These things actually take a little bit of time.”
Vance’s comments were a remarkable departure from the administration’s talking points, which have insisted on the country’s economic success despite myriad cost-of-living indicators suggesting otherwise. Trump has prattled on about “making America affordable again,” but the economic strain has become more severe since he entered office.
Practically everything has become more expensive, in large part because of Trump’s tariff plan: Beef prices are reaching new highs, coffee prices are up by 20 percent (and the price hike is likely here to stay), and the average price of gasoline—at $3.09 per gallon—is slightly higher than this time last year.
Beyond that, homeownership has become a pipe dream for millions, the job market is in historic decline, and the unstable economy has stopped business owners from making large-scale investments.