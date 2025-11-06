MTG Responds to Report She May Run for President in 2028
President Marjorie Taylor Greene...?
Marjorie Taylor Greene—and her boyfriend—are trying to set the record straight about whether she’s running for president in 2028.
D.C.-based outlet NOTUS, citing four anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that the controversial MAGA congresswoman was “telling people she wants to run for president in 2028,” and that she has a donor network capable of pushing her through the primary.
MTG clarified on X, calling NOTUS a gossip blog and sharing a text she sent to the reporter: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer? … Once again, you publish baseless gossip.”
Her boyfriend Brian Glenn, a correspondent with right-wing media network Real America’s Voice, corroborated her account. “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE,” he wrote.
Recently, MTG has been charting her own course—one that, in a shock to her usual MAGA bedfellows and her detractors alike, has been very critical of Republican Party dogma. She’s been on a bit of a national media tour, going on mainstream programs like The View and Real Time with Bill Maher to express her disappointment with current Republican policy.
Greene has been a vocal supporter of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and unlike many of her colleagues, didn’t drop the issue after they had successfully regained power by using trafficked girls as a talking point. She’s also spoken in favor of extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, and laid the blame on her own team for the shutdown.
“Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” Greene wrote on X about the ACA last month. “But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”