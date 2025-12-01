Karoline Leavitt Flails Trying to Defend Pete Hegseth’s Second Strike
She also tried to shift blame away from Hegseth.
The White House is still trying to defend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “no survivors” approach to bombing small boats in the Caribbean.
A live drone feed revealed that the Pentagon mercilessly attacked two people who clung to the wreckage of an airstrike on September 2 in order to comply with the Pentagon chief’s orders to “kill everybody” at the scene, The Washington Post reported over the weekend.
News of the administration’s ruthlessness ruffled feathers across Washington. GOP-led panels in the House and Senate announced that they would dial up their scrutiny of the Pentagon, while Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he was choosing to believe Hegseth, who claimed he did not “order the death of those two men.”
But the cover-up was still alive and well back at the White House on Monday, where press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that one of Hegseth’s subordinates was the one truly responsible for the second airstrike.
“Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Secretary Hegseth gave the order?” asked a reporter, quoting one of Hegseth’s reports in which he claimed that the entire story about the attack had been fabricated.
“The latter is true,” Leavitt said. “President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narcoterrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war.”
“With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated,” she added.
The attacks have been condemned by U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and foreign human advocates alike, including the United Nations’ human rights chief, who said in October that the strikes “violate international human rights law.”
The White House has insisted the violence is justified, broadly accusing the boats of trafficking narcotics to the U.S. from Venezuela and Colombia, though U.S. lawmakers have been more than skeptical—particularly since several of the boats were thousands of miles away in international waters and since the attacks were conducted without prior investigations or interdiction. Pentagon officials reportedly haven’t been concerned with identifying the people on the boats before attacking.
Trump’s careless killing spree has so far killed at least 83 people aboard the tiny watercraft. It has also rallied tens of thousands of Venezuelans in favor of war against the United States.
Trump has leveraged the advance to shove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro out of power, something that he tried and failed to do in 2019.
But despite the justifications, Leavitt had no additional details to offer when she was asked to clarify Monday whether the administration was aware that the ship hit on September 2 had survivors aboard.
“Why won’t the administration either confirm or deny or reveal whether or not there were survivors after that initial first strike? And what imminent threat would survivors pose who were clinging presumably to the wreckage of that boat?” a reporter pressed.
“Again, as I’ve said, I think you guys are not listening fully to the statement I provided,” Leavitt responded. “Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was totally destroyed and the threat to the narcoterrorists—to the United States—was eliminated.”
The White House mouthpiece then told the room of journalists to redirect their questions to the Department of Defense, adding that she “obviously wasn’t in the room” when the decision was made.