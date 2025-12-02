Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Threatens “Hell To Pay” for Honduras After Election Results

Donald Trump is pissed the election hasn’t gone the way he wanted after he intervened.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is making baseless claims of fraud in the Honduran election as he continues to publicly meddle in an incredibly close race between his choice—the conservative Tito Asfura—and liberal Salvador Nasralla. 

“Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!” President Trump said Monday night with zero evidence to back it up. “The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th. Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes. Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!” 

In reality, this is a very slim election that will take the National Electoral Council, or CNE, an extended period of time to count. Preliminary results on Monday had Asfura ahead of Nasralla by just 515 points. 

“Faced with this technical tie, we must remain calm, be patient, and wait for the CNE to finish counting,” said CNE head Ana Paola Hall. “Subsequently, the special counting process will be carried out in order to finalise the general count.”

Trump has already promised to cut off aid to Honduras if Asfura doesn’t win. Now he is further undermining the country’s electoral sovereignty by trying to lie his way into a favorable result. It’s obvious that Trump has his own agenda for Honduras, especially given his pardon of prolific drug trafficker and conservative former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison on drug-trafficking and weapons charges. The game plan is almost identical to Argentina—meddle in elections, promise funding to guarantee  your preferred candidate’s victory, and reap the benefits. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mark Kelly Calls Pete Hegseth a Child “Playing Army”

The Democratic senator tore into Hegseth and Donald Trump.

Senator Mark Kelly gestures while speaking at a podium
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly accused Pete Hegseth Monday of “playing army,” after the defense secretary posted a juvenile meme making light of his military’s extrajudicial executions. 

Speaking at a press conference, Kelly nailed precisely what’s so disturbing about Hegseth’s lackluster leadership of the Pentagon: He’s like a little kid playing dress-up.  

“I mean, think about this: He runs around on a stage talking about lethality and warrior ethos and killing people. We have the most competent, capable military this planet has ever seen by far. That’s not the message that needs to come from the secretary of defense,” Kelly said

Instead of focusing on the military’s mission, “he runs around on a stage like he’s a 12-year-old playing army. And it is ridiculous, it is embarrassing,” Kelly said. “And I can’t imagine what our allies think of looking at that guy in this job, one of the most important jobs in our country.” 

Kelly was referring to Hegseth’s outrageous summit in September, where he invited droves of top military personnel to listen to him lecture about how much he hates the way overweight men with beards make him feel. 

The Arizona senator seems to be fighting back after becoming a target for the Trump administration. Last week, Hegseth threatened to court-martial Kelly, a former astronaut and U.S. naval officer, after he appeared in a video alongside fellow Democratic lawmakers to urge members of the U.S. military and intelligence community not to follow illegal orders. 

Kelly also slammed Hegseth for posting an AI image of the popular children’s character Franklin the Turtle extrajudicially blowing up “drug boats,” just days after it was revealed the secretary potentially committed a war crime of his own

“He is in the national command authority for nuclear weapons, and last night he’s putting out on the internet turtles with rocket-propelled grenades. I mean, have you seen this? This is the secretary of defense, this is not a serious person. He should have been fired after Signalgate, and then every day after that,” Kelly said. 

Kelly noted that the threats on his family’s lives had “obviously” increased since President Donald Trump accused him of sedition “punishable by death” last week. Hegseth also accused Kelly of sedition—though even pro-Trump legal experts say that claim falls flat

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kash Patel Is Under Investigation for Using FBI Jet as Private Uber

The FBI director has used the agency plane to fly all over the country to visit his girlfriend.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks into a microphone
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Kash Patel is in hot water for joyriding on the FBI’s dime.

Top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday opened an investigation into multiple flights that Patel took last month with a $60 million government jet.

The visits were reportedly to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, who was performing at a wrestling event at Penn State.

The jet owner’s listed address, according to its FAA registration, is the FBI’s national headquarters in Washington. After Penn State, the plane’s flight log indicates it flew to Nashville, where Wilkins lives.

In a letter addressed to Patel, committee Democrats asked the bureau to hand over flight records and communications with recent passengers aboard to inform their investigation.

“You flew there because your girlfriend was performing at a wrestling match on the campus of Pennsylvania State University,” they wrote. “After attending her performance, you used the government’s jet to fly with her home to Nashville the following day. Your ‘date night’ had no apparent connections to your official duties.”

The caucus also accused Patel of using the government plane mere days later to spend time with some friends in Texas.

“Later that weekend, you took the FBI jet to San Angelo, Texas, for four days, where Republican Party mega-donor Bubba Saulsbury hosted you at Boondoggle Ranch—‘a scenic hunting resort’ that touts itself as the ideal place to ‘waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects,’” committee Democrats continued.

But that’s not all: CBS News reported earlier this year that Patel potentially used the FBI’s jets several more times, including a jaunt to Las Vegas and another trip to Nashville, both of which occurred in March.

The entire situation is a bit of a hypocritical development for the former podcaster, who used to regularly chastise government officials for needless spending before joining the Trump administration. He relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his shoes—former FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Claims Right to Discriminate as Pam Bondi Hit With Lawsuit

A fired federal worker is suing the attorney general in a case that could change civil service forever.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sits next to Donald Trump on a panel.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An immigration judge fired by the Trump administration is suing for discrimination, alleging that the Department of Justice dismissed her because she is a woman and a dual citizen of Lebanon and the United States, and because she previously ran for public office as a Democrat.

Tania Nemer on Monday filed suit in federal court against Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice, arguing that despite receiving strong performance reviews, she was discriminated against in her February dismissal, violating the First Amendment to the Constitution and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The government’s response is that the executive branch’s constitutional powers override the civil rights law, effectively giving President Trump the right to discriminate as he sees fit and further undermining legal protections for federal workers.

“This is a case in which the President of the United States has asserted a constitutional right to discriminate against federal employees,” Nemer’s lawyer, Nathaniel Zelinsky, wrote in the lawsuit. “If the government prevails in transforming the law, it will eviscerate the professional, non-partisan civil service as we know it.”

Nemer was fired in the middle of her probationary period nearly 10 months ago, when she was summoned from court in a federal building in Cleveland and escorted out by security. Nemer’s supervisor, as well as the chief immigration judge in the building, told her they didn’t know why she was being fired in the middle of her probationary period.

Nemer initially filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in March, but the EEOC dismissed Nemer’s complaint, saying that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act conflicts with the president’s ability to remove federal workers in the executive branch.

Nemer asserted in the lawsuit that the Justice Department is using driving offenses from the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as two tax cases she disclosed as part of a background check, as pretexts for her firing. In her lawsuit, Nemer is seeking back pay and reinstatement to the job.

As it happens, the Trump administration has overhauled the EEOC’s office, which is under the purview of the DOJ. It has also declared war on diversity, equity, and inclusion; sought to crack down on legal as well as illegal immigration (Nemer is the daughter of immigrant parents); and gutted the federal workforce. If Nemer wins, those efforts will have officially been rebuked in a federal court. If she loses, Trump’s authoritarian presidency will grow even stronger.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Trump administration:
Trump Boat Bombings Suddenly on Shakier Ground as Damning Info Emerges
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Tried to Brag About Black Friday. The Truth Is Far More Grim.

A closer look at sales data gives a much darker picture of the economy.

Donald Trump stares ahead ominously
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may want to celebrate a record number of Black Friday sales as a sign of a flourishing economy—but there’s a lot he’s not telling you.

The president shared an article on Truth Social Monday from conservative blog Just the News predicting that the 2025 holiday shopping season, which lasts between November 1 and December 31, would be the “first quarter trillion dollar season online in U.S. history.”

According to Adobe Analytics’s 2025 Holiday Shopping Report, U.S. shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, a 9.1 percent increase in online sales from the same day the previous year.

That’s a promising sign for Trump’s economy, right? Wrong.

Rising costs, driven by steadily rising inflation and the president’s disastrous tariffs, prevented retailers from offering better deals and kept discounts flat compared to 2024, Reuters reported. So while consumers spent more money on Black Friday than in previous years, shoppers checked out with far fewer items, according to Salesforce.

But that’s not all. Adobe also reported a significant increase in the use of Buy Now Pay Later, or BNPL, services, a financing option that allows consumers to pay off purchases in installments. The increased prevalence of services that accumulate consumer debt is nothing to celebrate, as it indicates Americans are experiencing mounting financial strain.

Adobe predicted that over the course of the holiday shopping season, American consumers would spend $20.2 billion using BNPL, an 11 percent increase from 2024. Consumers have already spent an estimated $7.5 billion using these services since the beginning of November.

Klarna, a popular BNPL service, announced Monday that sales using its “flexible payments” had increased 45 percent year-over-year between November 1 and Black Friday.

BNPL isn’t just for the holiday season—it’s already spread into routine, everyday spending. One economic survey from April found that 25 percent of Americans were using BNPL to pay for groceries, up from 14 percent in 2024 and 21 percent in 2023.

The choice to pay in installments may come crashing down on consumers’ heads soon. In June, FICO announced it would begin including BNPL loans in credit reports—meaning that a short-term splurge, like indulging in a few Black Friday “sales,” could potentially become a long-term mark on a borrower’s financial record.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

White House Finds Perfect Scapegoat for Second Drug Boat Strike

The White House is ready to throw a top military commander under the bus in order to save Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth points while standing onstage in front of troops on the USS George Washington
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The Trump administration is shifting blame for the “kill everybody” order behind a second strike order on an alleged drug boat, killing all survivors, from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Commander Frank “Mitch” Bradley.

“In his social media posts, Secretary Hegseth didn’t go into details about that strike, he just said U.S. operations in the area were lawful, and he said that the story and media reports were fabricated,” a reporter said to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at her Monday briefing. “Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Secretary Hegseth gave the order?”

“The latter is true, and I have a statement to read for you here,” Leavitt replied before reading off a statement. “With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed, and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.”

This is the first time the White House is confirming a Washington Post report from Friday detailing an order that could be considered a war crime.

“The critical thing here is that Leavitt is distancing Hegseth from the final act of delivering the ultimate order for the strike that killed the two men in the water,” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent wrote. “She only acknowledges that Hegseth directed the initial destroying of the boat.”

The timing is impeccable: Republican House and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairs Mike Rogers and Roger Wicker—along with congressional Democrats—are moving to have Bradley in for a classified briefing to clear up exactly what happened.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

White House Gives Chilling Update on Hegseth’s “Kill Them All” Order

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the Pentagon order that led to a second strike to kill survivors after a boat bombing in the Caribbean Sea.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks to his right.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. government’s September 2 attack on a boat off the coast of Trinidad, the first of dozens of strikes on what the Trump administration has claimed are drug-trafficking vessels, is drawing increased scrutiny after reports that an immediate, second missile strike was ordered to kill survivors.

ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a Monday briefing whether the Pentagon’s policy had changed, noting that in a subsequent October Caribbean Sea airstrike, survivors were rescued instead of targeted.

“Was there a decision to handle survivors differently after these airstrikes?” Scott asked.

“Not to my knowledge,” Leavitt replied.

The answer is chilling, as it doesn’t clear up anything about what policy or legal method governs the airstrikes, which have continued for nearly three months. According to a Washington Post article, which Scott referenced in her question, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made the order to kill everybody in the September airstrike, which the White House denies.

The Trump administration’s legal justifications for striking boats in the waters around Central America have repeatedly been questioned by Democratic and Republican members of Congress, foreign governments, and the United Nations. The Defense Department’s own Law of War Manual prohibits declaring “no quarter” or conducting operations “on the basis that there shall be no survivors.”

As officials admit that they have no idea who is even being killed, the Trump administration continues launching airstrikes with impunity. At the same time, the airstrikes seem to be a precursor for war, with 14 percent of the U.S. Navy fleet already dispatched to the region. Alleged war crimes are becoming the norm in this yet-to-be-declared war.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Karoline Leavitt Flails Trying to Defend Pete Hegseth’s Second Strike

She also tried to shift blame away from Hegseth.

Karoline Leavitt points during a White House press briefing
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The White House is still trying to defend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “no survivors” approach to bombing small boats in the Caribbean.

A live drone feed revealed that the Pentagon mercilessly attacked two people who clung to the wreckage of an airstrike on September 2 in order to comply with the Pentagon chief’s orders to “kill everybody” at the scene, The Washington Post reported over the weekend.

News of the administration’s ruthlessness ruffled feathers across Washington. GOP-led panels in the House and Senate announced that they would dial up their scrutiny of the Pentagon, while Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he was choosing to believe Hegseth, who claimed he did not “order the death of those two men.”

But the cover-up was still alive and well back at the White House on Monday, where press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that one of Hegseth’s subordinates was the one truly responsible for the second airstrike.

“Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Secretary Hegseth gave the order?” asked a reporter, quoting one of Hegseth’s reports in which he claimed that the entire story about the attack had been fabricated.

“The latter is true,” Leavitt said. “President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narcoterrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war.”

“With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated,” she added.

The attacks have been condemned by U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and foreign human advocates alike, including the United Nations’ human rights chief, who said in October that the strikes “violate international human rights law.”

The White House has insisted the violence is justified, broadly accusing the boats of trafficking narcotics to the U.S. from Venezuela and Colombia, though U.S. lawmakers have been more than skeptical—particularly since several of the boats were thousands of miles away in international waters and since the attacks were conducted without prior investigations or interdiction. Pentagon officials reportedly haven’t been concerned with identifying the people on the boats before attacking.

Trump’s careless killing spree has so far killed at least 83 people aboard the tiny watercraft. It has also rallied tens of thousands of Venezuelans in favor of war against the United States.

Trump has attempted to use the attacks to shove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro out of power, something that he tried and failed to do in 2019.

But despite the justifications, Leavitt had no additional details to offer when she was asked to clarify Monday whether the administration was aware that the ship hit on September 2 had survivors aboard.

“Why won’t the administration either confirm or deny or reveal whether or not there were survivors after that initial first strike? And what imminent threat would survivors pose who were clinging presumably to the wreckage of that boat?” a reporter pressed.

“Again, as I’ve said, I think you guys are not listening fully to the statement I provided,” Leavitt responded. “Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was totally destroyed and the threat to the narcoterrorists—to the United States—was eliminated.”

The White House mouthpiece then told the room of journalists to redirect their questions to the Department of Defense, adding that she “obviously wasn’t in the room” when the decision was made.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Sure Seems Stressed Republicans Are at Risk of Losing House Seat

A special election in Tennessee is closer than it should be for Republicans.

Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Trump dedicated part of his day Monday to attacking Tennessee Democratic House candidate Aftyn Behn, only further confirming that the GOP is desperate for wins it limps into 2026.

Last week, an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of the special election had Behn just behind Republican candidate Matt Van Epps, 46 percent to 48 percent—with 2 percent voting elsewhere and 5 percent undecided. A victory for Behn would be a massive upset to a Republican House majority already on its last legs in the wake of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation announcement—and the impending resignations of various others.

“We have to win this seat. We’ve gotten you the largest tax cuts in history, and the new bill—the Great Big Beautiful Bill—kicks in, as you know, on January 1. It hasn’t even kicked in yet,” Trump told a Van Epps rally while on House Leader Mike Johnson’s speaker phone. “Number one, [Behn] hates Christianity, number two, she hates country music. How the hell can you elect a person like that? … It’s a big vote, and it’s gonna show something. It’s gonna show that the Republican Party is stronger than it’s ever been.”

The president also noted that he’d be doing a telerally for Van Epps on Monday night.

The narrative that Behn “hates Christianity” is one of many falsities that the GOP has pushed in a race where more than $3.3 million has been spent against her. Behn has mentioned that she disapproves of religions being “at the core of everything we do in the legislature” but has never said anything close to what Trump claimed.

Many also noted the urgency that Trump spoke with.

“‘The whole world is watching,’ President Trump says of tomorrow’s special election for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district—which Trump carried by 22 points in 2024,” USA Today’s Joey Garrison wrote.

The special election is on Tuesday. .

Edith Olmsted/
/

Only One President Was Less Popular Than Trump Is Right Now: Poll

A brutal new poll shows Donald Trump’s popularity is tanking across the board.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at a desk in Mar-a-Lago
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

A recent series of polls are signaling disaster for President Donald Trump’s hopes of carrying the Republican Party through the 2026 midterm elections.

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten on Monday discussed several different polls that found that Trump had hit an approval low for his second term.

Enten cited a recent Gallup poll that saw Trump’s net approval rating sink to -24 percent from -1 percent in January. “We’re talking about a drop of over 20 points in the wrong direction for the president of the United States,” the analyst said.

The only president who was less popular than Trump at this point in his second term? Richard Nixon, who had an approval rating of -36 points just a few months before he resigned from office. “Anywhere you look this is the second-worst for a president of either party in their second term dating all the way back since the 1940s,” Enten said.

Since the 1940s, Enten said, no president has successfully increased their approval rating by more than five points between this point in their second term and the midterm elections. Unless Trump can “break history,” he can say, “‘See you later!’ to that Republican majority,” Enten cried.

To be sure, Trump’s approval rating is expected to have an outsize impact on Republicans’ performance in next year’s midterm elections. In November’s off-cycle elections, as in 2018 and 2020, voters who disapproved of Trump’s performance in the White House supported the other party’s candidates at a higher rate than for any other recent president, according to CNN.

As Enten pointed out, Trump has garnered a negative net approval rating across several recent polls. The Gallup poll, conducted from November 3 to 25, found that the president’s approval rating had fallen to 36 percent, approaching his all-time low approval rating of just 34 percent after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Another poll by the American Research Group found that Trump’s net approval rating was -27 percent, and another sponsored by Fox News placed him at just -17 percent. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that he had a net approval rating of -22 percent, thanks to the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files and high consumer prices.

