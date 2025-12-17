“I Watched It Go Bing Bing”: Trump, 79, Talks About Launching Bombs

Trump continued on, getting more animated, to scattered laughter in the crowd.

“And I watched it happening, it’s like I’m sitting home watching it, you know, it’s amazing, the situation room is an amazing place. But I watched ’em go bing, bing, it went bing, bing, and two massive hundred-thousand-pound bombs come pouring out, and the job they did was incredible,” Trump added, going on to call a particular strike “the single greatest military attack that anyone’s ever seen.”

Trump: "The only time anybody could see those planes was when those bomb chutes open up, because it becomes totally un-stealth. You're going in, you go like this. And as soon as it goes like this, for some reason the plane is totally visible. Not good. And I watched it happening.… pic.twitter.com/veD5jjF3TK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2025

Trump turns 80 next year, and is beginning to face more questions about whether he is physically and mentally up to the job of being president. Even though this is his second term in office, it’s evident that he has trouble understanding and explaining certain concepts. Trump won’t admit to any issues, though, lashing out reports of his cognitive decline.