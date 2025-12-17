Trump Reveals Who’s Next on His Chopping Block for Revenge
Donald Trump called for “many more” arrests.
President Donald Trump signaled he plans to go after former FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday to personally respond to a Fox News report on the 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago, which was part of the investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents. According to Fox News, in the weeks leading up to the raid, FBI and Justice Department officials voiced concerns they had not dug up enough evidence to establish probable cause.
“Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump then shared a post from Truth Social user Jay Anthony, who wrote: “Someone should be arrested. Wray & Garland.”
“… And many others!!!” Trump added.
It seems that Trump’s revenge tour against his so-called “deep state” enemies will soon turn to those involved in the August 2022 raid.
It’s worth noting that the story about probable cause isn’t new. During Trump’s classified documents trial, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the notion that dissent among the ranks at the FBI invalidated the probable cause used to obtain a search warrant for the president’s residence, an exceptional finding for the judge who would later toss out Trump’s 42 felony charges.