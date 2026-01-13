Top DOJ Leaders Quit Over Botched Response to Renee Good Killing

This current Justice Department decision not to investigate Good’s killing reeks of a coverup. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance have essentially already declared the officer’s immunity, and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon shared a post insinuating that Good was trying to “ram a police officer or a federal agent” with her car, a claim that is not made evident in the various videos of the killing.

While these departures leave massive holes in the department’s administrative infrastructure, Dhillon is likely more than happy for the opportunity to replace these principled former employees with complete sycophants, something the administration has done in every department it can.

“I think that’s fine,” she said back in April on the Glenn Back podcast. “We don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute police departments based on statistical evidence or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence.”