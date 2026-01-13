FBI Now Investigating Past History of Minnesota Woman Killed by ICE
The FBI wants to smear Renee Good instead of leading a proper investigation into her killing.
Renee Good, the Minnesota mother killed by ICE agents last week, is being investigated by the FBI for ties to activist groups.
The New York Times reports that federal agents are looking into whether Good was involved with organizations protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies, seemingly following President Trump’s accusation on Sunday that Good and her wife were “professional agitators.” Meanwhile, the FBI continues to shut local Minnesota authorities out of the investigation.
The White House is trying to smear Good’s character to deflect blame from ICE for her death, hoping to brand Good as a domestic terrorist before presenting any evidence. Other administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, have also levied accusations against Good without evidence.
Video footage of the shooting indicates that Good was trying to drive away from federal agents instead of at them, and at least one ICE agent can be heard calling Good a “fucking bitch” after shooting her. The agent who shot Good, Jonathan Ross, has not been charged.
The shooting has touched off protests across the country and increased opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, particularly in Minnesota. The response from the White House has been to double down and claim the protesters are inciting violence. The more it does so, the greater the backlash from the public will be.