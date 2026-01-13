FBI Now Investigating Past History of Minnesota Woman Killed by ICE

The White House is trying to smear Good’s character to deflect blame from ICE for her death, hoping to brand Good as a domestic terrorist before presenting any evidence. Other administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, have also levied accusations against Good without evidence.

Video footage of the shooting indicates that Good was trying to drive away from federal agents instead of at them, and at least one ICE agent can be heard calling Good a “fucking bitch” after shooting her. The agent who shot Good, Jonathan Ross, has not been charged.

The shooting has touched off protests across the country and increased opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, particularly in Minnesota. The response from the White House has been to double down and claim the protesters are inciting violence. The more it does so, the greater the backlash from the public will be.