Police Search for Suspect After Shocking Shooting of Democratic Judge

“I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in a press release. “I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation.”

While no motive has been established, the shooting of Meyer—a Democratic Tippecanoe County Superior Court judge—would be one of many threats and acts of violence against officials that have marked the first year of President Trump’s second term. And it’s put other local judges on edge.

“I worry about the safety of all our judges,” Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote in a letter on Sunday evening. “As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.... I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery.”