Bruce Springsteen Drops Minnesota Protest Song in Clear Snub to Trump
The Boss isn’t holding back regarding ICE’s incursion into Minnesota.
Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen released a protest song Wednesday condemning the violence occurring at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol in Minneapolis.
The song, titled “Streets of Minneapolis,” denounces “Trump’s federal thugs,” the administration’s attempts to cover up the killings and raids they’ve conducted, and ICE’s ongoing presence in the city.
“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said in a statement posted to Instagram. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free.”
The song also took aim at active participants within the Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, who have unsuccessfully tried to smear Pretti’s and Good’s name in the aftermath of their deaths in order to salvage Trump’s immigration agenda.
“Their claim was self defense, sir / Just don’t believe your eyes / It’s our blood and bones / And these whistles and phones / Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies,” Springsteen sings on the new track.
Springsteen has been a vocal critic of the president for years. Since Trump’s second inauguration, the “Born in the USA” singer has accused the president and his allies of “rolling back historic civil rights legislation,” abandoning longtime U.S. allies to side with dictators, “defunding American universities,” and “taking sadistic pleasure” in inflicting pain on “loyal American workers.”
Before ICE agents killed Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who worked in Veterans Affairs, Springsteen appeared at the Light of Day benefit in Red Bank, New Jersey, with a similar fury.
“If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it,” Springsteen said on January 17, “if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, as the mayor of the city said: ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”
This story has been updated.