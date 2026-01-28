Bruce Springsteen Drops Minnesota Protest Song in Clear Snub to Trump

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis,” Springsteen said in a statement posted to Instagram. “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free.”

The song also took aim at active participants within the Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, who have unsuccessfully tried to smear Pretti’s and Good’s name in the aftermath of their deaths in order to salvage Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Their claim was self defense, sir / Just don’t believe your eyes / It’s our blood and bones / And these whistles and phones / Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies,” Springsteen sings on the new track.