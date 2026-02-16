Judge Orders Trump Admin to Restore Slavery Exhibits It Took Down

Now Judge Cynthia Rufe has ordered Burgum to put the exhibit back up, after a lawsuit from the city of Philadelphia.

“At the turn of this century, historians identified the location of the first official residence of the President of the United States, where Presidents Washington and Adams lived during their terms,” the order read. “This historical research also identified information about nine enslaved Africans whom President Washington owned, brought to the official presidential residence, and rotated in and out of Pennsylvania, a practice which prevented enslaved individuals from petitioning for their freedom under Pennsylvania law.

“It is not disputed that President Washington owned slaves,” Rufe continued. “And yet, in its argument, the government claims it alone has the power to erase, alter, remove and hide historical accounts on taxpayer and local government-funded monuments within its control. Its claims in this regard echo Big Brother’s domain in Orwell’s 1984.”