Trump Invents Pathetic SCOTUS Insult as Tariff Meltdown Continues
Donald Trump launched a fresh attack at the Supreme Court over the tariff ruling.
president donald trump is having a totally teenagerish temper tantrum because the supreme court blocked his illegal tariffs.
In a tirade on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump declared that he’d no longer capitalize the Supreme Court’s name “based on a complete lack of respect.”
“Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!),” he wrote, referring to Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito, who dissented from the majority ruling.
Trump’s petty response continues his unprecedented—and unpresidential—streak of smears against the Supreme Court and its members. The president has called the justices who ruled against him “a disgrace to our nation” and an “embarrassment to their families.”
In the post, Trump continued his doublethink PR spin that the ruling was both good and bad for him at the same time (spoiler alert: it’s really bad for him.)
“For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a License fee,” he wrote.
Trump then turned his attention to the Supreme Court’s upcoming docket: the president’s case attacking birthright citizenship.
“The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the ‘babies of slaves,’” Trump said, adding that the court would “find a way to come to the wrong conclusion” and make China and other nations “happy and rich.”
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments for that case on April 1. But perhaps Trump’s recent tirades will finally shake the court loose of letting him do whatever he wants.