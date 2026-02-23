Trump Invents Pathetic SCOTUS Insult as Tariff Meltdown Continues

“Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!),” he wrote, referring to Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito, who dissented from the majority ruling.

Trump’s petty response continues his unprecedented—and unpresidential—streak of smears against the Supreme Court and its members. The president has called the justices who ruled against him “a disgrace to our nation” and an “embarrassment to their families.”

In the post, Trump continued his doublethink PR spin that the ruling was both good and bad for him at the same time (spoiler alert: it’s really bad for him.)