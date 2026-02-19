Obama Lawyer Asked Epstein for Advice on Private White House Dealings

But recently released emails from 2014 reveal that the counsel’s fondness for the “international man of mystery” inspired her to loop him into the inner sanctum of the federal government, going so far as to dish White House secrets to the convicted sex criminal, reported Bloomberg Thursday.

At the time of her emails, the White House was embroiled in a global controversy: In 2012, more than a dozen Secret Service agents (and military men) had decided to booze their way through a presidential trip in Cartagena, Colombia, hiring prostitutes along the way. The elite law enforcement personnel did so, despite the fact that Colombian sex workers were frequently hired as spies by the country’s powerful drug cartels, sparking questions about possible national security concerns in the fallout.

Ruemmler was one of the staffers handling the White House’s official response to the fiasco. Two years after the disastrous Cartagena trip, she reached out to Epstein for his assistance on the case, forwarding him a draft email that contained sensitive information about the role that the White House played in investigating the sexual misconduct.