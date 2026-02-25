Trump Staffer Seems to Be MAGA Influencer Behind Deranged X Account
“Johnny MAGA” appears to be on the Trump administration’s payroll.
The person behind the massive, deeply biased MAGA X account appears to actually be White House staffer Garrett Wade, according to recent reporting from Wired.
Wired revealed that one of Wade’s phone numbers was connected to the “Johnny MAGA” account, and a source later corroborated that information.
The account, which boasts nearly 300,000 followers, is essentially scheduled pro-Trump shitposting. But it never disclosed that it’s actually on the administration’s payroll—raising serious questions regarding ethics and transparency. The account frequently amplifies administration talking points.
“They’re burning the American flag right now in Minneapolis. And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian,” the account wrote in January, after Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.
“Gavin Newsom attempts to act hood while meeting Usher in Atlanta,” the account wrote on Tuesday. “Absolute cornball.”
“Democrats are actually refusing to stand for our gold-winning US men’s hockey team,” Johnny MAGA wrote during the State of the Union. “Unbelievable.”
Neither Wade nor any White House staff have commented.
“People have a right to know who is trying to manipulate public opinion, and they have a right to know whether or not they’re experiencing astroturf politics,” University of Pittsburgh media ethics professor told Wired. “This lack of transparency and the conflict of interest surrounding this account and the lack of disclosure all amount to a breach of public trust.”