Trump Threatens “Friendly Takeover” of Cuba
Donald Trump really believes a friendly takeover is possible.
Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he thinks the U.S. could have a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, alluding to the blockade the U.S. has currently placed over the island.
“The Cuban government is talking with us, they’re in a big deal of trouble as you know, they have no money, they have no anything right now, but they’re talking with us,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to board a helicopter. “Maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up with a friendly takeover of Cuba.”
The U.S. has effectively stopped ships from reaching Cuba in the past few months, preventing any oil from reaching the island. Last month, Trump signed an executive order threatening to impose tariffs on any country that sends oil to Cuba, and the country is now running out of fuel fast.
This is a developing story.