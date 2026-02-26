Trump Officials Welcome Far-Right U.K. Activist Tommy Robinson
How—and why—did Tommy Robinson get a tour of the State Department?
Trump administration officials met with racist, Islamaphobic, far-right U.K. activist Tommy Robinson—and gave him a tour of the State Department.
One of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s senior advisers publicly boasted about meeting with Robinson on Wednesday.
“Honored to have free speech warrior @TRobinsonNewEra at Department of State today,” Joe Rittenhouse wrote on X, including a picture of the two of them. “The World and the West is a better place when we fight for freedom of speech and no one has been on the front lines more than Tommy. Good to see you my friend!”
Robinson also bragged last week about meeting Kari Lake, the Trump-appointed head of Voice of America.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded the anti-Muslim “English Defence League” and founded the British National Party. He was previously imprisoned for contempt of court after his racist libel of a 15-year-old Syrian boy on his massive social media platform.
“The Trump administration hosting Tommy Robinson must be a wake-up call,” British Member of Parliament Calum Miller wrote on X. “The government needs to include the US in their inquiry into foreign interference in UK politics. We cannot stand by while the likes of Trump and Musk meddle in our democracy.”
“Yaxley-Lennon is being touted around Washington as a ‘free speech warrior.’ We need to engage this administration on the difference between that and incitement to violence and racial hatred,” British Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Emily Thornberry said. “There should be no place in any democracy for the latter.”