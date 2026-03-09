Lindsey Graham Gives Away Trump’s Entire Game on Iran War
Here’s why we’re really at war.
When it comes to Donald Trump’s illegal war in Iran, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says it’s time to get rich or die trying. For other people, of course, not him personally.
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Graham described Trump’s military campaign in Iran as a “good investment” toward security—but clearly, he saw another upside, too.
“When this regime goes down, we’re gonna have a new Mid-East, we’re gonna make a ton of money, no one will threaten the Straits of Hormuz again,” Graham said.
How exactly would the United States get rich off of Trump’s illegal war? By installing a friendlier regime it could “partner” with on energy deals. “Venezuela and Iran have 31 percent of the world’s oil reserves. We’re gonna have a partnership with 31 percent of the known reserves,” he said. “This is China’s nightmare.”
Later on Sunday, Graham took to social media to criticize Israel’s strikes on three Iranian oil depots, while claiming the goal was to keep infrastructure intact and “liberate” Iran. You’ll have to remind me, do liberation plans often make foreign super powers rich?
The South Carolina Republican also urged other Middle Eastern nations to join the effort. “Has any Arab country struck Iran? Now if you want a treaty with the United States, you need to get in this fight. Now America is not going to the Mid East just to fight alone,” he said.
His plea doesn’t seem to have gone over well abroad. UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor called out Graham in a post on X Monday.
“Senator Graham says they are ‘the Arabs’ allies’ and that we need and benefit from U.S. protection. And I say to him: We do not need your protection. All we want from you is to keep your hands off us,” he wrote.
Graham is on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committees, and will be a key decision maker on approving any potential supplemental defense funding.