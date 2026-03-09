Even Lindsey Graham Is Pissed at Israel Over Latest Iran Attack

Even GOP Senator Lindsey Graham—one of the most hawkish, warmongering politicians in this country—has come out against Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, specifically the fuel-supply bombings in Tehran that caused black oil to rain from the sky on Sunday morning.

JUST IN: Scenes in Tehran after the US bombed an Iranian oil depot.



Oil price is about to go further up ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/zMeRt5ICyA — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) March 7, 2026



“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime,” Graham wrote Sunday on X. “In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.”