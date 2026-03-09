Even Lindsey Graham Is Pissed at Israel Over Latest Iran Attack
The MAGA senator is outraged over Israel’s targeting of oil infrastructure in Iran.
Even GOP Senator Lindsey Graham—one of the most hawkish, warmongering politicians in this country—has come out against Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, specifically the fuel-supply bombings in Tehran that caused black oil to rain from the sky on Sunday morning.
“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime,” Graham wrote Sunday on X. “In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.”
Israel struck at least three oil depots in the Kuhak and Shahran areas of Tehran on Saturday night, releasing “significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides” into the air and putting thousands of Iranians at risk of skin burns and lung damage.
The goal of “liberation” that Graham mentions is hard to take seriously as the U.S. and Israel bomb elementary schools. But their concern for oil—especially as costs skyrocket worldwide—is very serious.
Graham wasn’t the only U.S. insider more bothered by the oil attack than the more than 1,300 Iranian casualties. “We don’t think it was a good idea,” an anonymous senior U.S. official told Axios. And according to an Israeli official, the U.S. response to their attack was “WTF.” A White House adviser told Axios that “the president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices.”