Why the Hell Are Trump Officials Panic-Buying Armageddon Bunkers?

She gave details about her life and legal history that the newspaper was able to verify using news reports, court records, police reports, and government records from multiple states. None of the confirmed details are directly related to her allegations against Trump.

In her interviews with the FBI, she describes Epstein’s activities in the mid-1980s on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, where the financier sexually assaulted minors. She said that Epstein constantly pressured her to find more girls to “come party,” describing his friends as “disgusting.” These so-called parties usually involved alcohol and drugs, and would turn violent with beatings and hair pulling. She said that Trump forced her to commit a sexual act on him around 1984 after she traveled to New York or New Jersey with Epstein.

She detailed that one incident took place while Trump was developing a casino in Atlantic City. She was led to Trump in a “very tall building with huge rooms.” Trump allegedly told others to leave the room, and told her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” before unzipping his pants and forcing her to perform a sex act. She told the FBI that she “bit the (expletive) out of it,” which angered Trump, who slapped her and cursed.