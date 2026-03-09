Why the Hell Are Trump Officials Panic-Buying Armageddon Bunkers?
Completely separately, we are on the tenth day of the ever-expanding Iran war.
At least two members of the president’s Cabinet have recently purchased bomb-proof bunkers.
Ron Hubbard, the creator of Atlas Survival Shelters, told The Telegraph over the weekend that orders have gone up “tenfold” since the United States and Israel attacked Iran earlier this month.
“I’ve been inundated with calls,” said Hubbard.
But among his anxious clientele are two chief members of Donald Trump’s team, according to the shelter maker.
“One of them texted me yesterday, asking me: ‘When will my bunker be ready?’” he told The Telegraph.
Hubbard constructs hundreds of galvanized steel shelters each year at Atlas’s factory in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Its catalog offers underground shelter options from tornado bunkers to hidden gun rooms, with prices ranging from $200,000 to $5 million. On the higher end of the spectrum, Atlas’s bunkers can come with practically every amenity imaginable, including mud rooms, swimming pools, cinemas, armories, and gun ranges.
And right now, business is booming. The company has so far averaged $2 million a month in sales for 2026, but Hubbard predicts that could jump to as much as $50 million next month.
“Bunker building is like being a farmer. When it’s time for harvest, you have to reap all you can,” he told The Telegraph.
But politicos are not the only people tapping into the doomsday-prepper lifestyle. Hubbard described the vast majority of his customers as being “Christian, conservative CEOs.” Last year, Hubbard met that crowd at a familiar watering hole—Mar-a-Lago—to advertise the drastic solution.
Hubbard refused to name his wealthiest customers but nonetheless boasted to The Telegraph that he has built shelters for several of the richest men on the planet, and that more tech moguls have recently come knocking for similar products.
The president, meanwhile, has done nothing to abate concerns. When asked by Time last week if Americans should be worried about Iran attacking them on U.S. soil, Trump responded: “I guess.”
“Like I said, some people will die,” Trump told the magazine. “When you go to war, some people will die.”
So far, seven U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Eighteen American soldiers have also been seriously injured. More than 1,200 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. A U.S. assessment report found that strike was “likely” the fault of American forces.