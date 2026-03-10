Florida GOP Candidate’s Couch Was Repossessed, Leaked Texts Show
The messages indicate how many financial issues Florida gubernatorial hopeful James Fishback has.
Florida gubernatorial hopeful James Fishback is a hero of the Republican Party’s growing sect of young white nationalists. He’s also a laughingstock among his own staffers, according to a series of text messages obtained by The Bulwark.
Fishback is $200,000 in debt due to a legal battle with his former employer Greenlight Capital, a hedge fund at which he was reportedly a low-achieving junior “research analyst.” When he started his own firm, that title was mysteriously bumped to “head of macro”—a promotion his former employer evidently did not appreciate. Fishback’s legal bills could balloon to nearly $2 million, and his staffers are concerned about their boss’s ability to pay.
Bryant Fulgham served as Fishback’s county outreach chair before departing the campaign on February 18 after being threatened with what he believed was a demotion. Now he’s sent The Bulwark texts and photographs from his time at the campaign.
“Jesus Christ,” Fulgham told The Bulwark, “I’ve created Frankenstein.” (He likely meant Frankenstein’s monster.)
In a conversation over text in February, campaign manager Emma Wright claimed that Fishback’s couch had been repossessed by debt collectors.
“Oh my god shit. We’re gonna be sleeping on the floor soon up there,” Fulgham wrote, adding two weeping emojis.
Wright joked that Fishback’s Tesla would be next. “Telsa (also being seized): STAY STRONG COUCH,” she wrote, adding a black fist-up emoji.
Last week, Greenlight Capital asked a judge to determine that the Tesla which Fishback drives on the campaign trail belongs to him and not his father. If the judge concurs, the car could be repossessed.
In another conversation in February, Wright lamented that her boss should “just give [Greenlight] the Rolex and call it a day.” Fishback denied ever owning a Rolex.
“He claims he lost it or something idk,” Wright added.
“Yeah I lost it in my safety deposit box,” Fulgham joked.
The text messages are not particularly flattering toward Fishback. In other messages to Fulgham, Wright complained that Fishback gave her an “ass blasting” over campaign plans. Whatever that means, Fishback did it twice, Wright said.
The texts revealed that staffers also used racial epithets and homophobic rhetoric. At another point, Wright dismissed holding events for college students—who provide a lot of enthusiasm for Fishback’s campaign—because they’re too “broke.”