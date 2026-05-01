Not Even Republicans Buy Pete Hegseth’s Claim on Legality of Iran War
Apparently the ceasefire means Donald Trump doesn’t need congressional approval yet?
Some Republican lawmakers aren’t buying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s excuse to skirt congressional authorization for Donald Trump’s war in Iran.
The War Powers Act Resolution of 1973 states that the president can deploy armed forces in a hostile environment for up to 60 days, but must withdraw if he does not then receive congressional approval for an extension.
As that deadline arrived Friday, Hegseth claimed that the clock on Trump’s 60 days had actually paused when a ceasefire was announced halfway through April. But Republican lawmakers aren’t convinced, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“It stopped from the ceasefire? Which ceasefire? Does the ceasefire still count if they don’t cease firing?” Indiana Senator Todd Young told the Journal Thursday. “I don’t know. Is there any legal precedent to this? I mean, these are the sorts of questions members would ask.”
The U.S. tested the boundaries of the ceasefire by installing a military blockade on Iranian ports, and even seizing an Iranian cargo ship. Meanwhile, Israel, the U.S.’s ally in its joint military operation, did not stop its intense strikes in Lebanon.
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis questioned whether Hegseth understood the legal guardrails placed on his military campaign.
“I’ll let my legal experts tell me if they agree.… I felt like the War Powers Resolution says in 60 days you have to take some action,” Tillis told the Journal.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley also pushed back on Hegseth’s casual delivery of claim that congressional approval would apparently not be needed. “The right way to make that argument to Congress would be to put that in writing and send that up here to us,” he said.
Hawley said that if the White House did not officially request an extension, it would be up to Congress to debate legislation to authorize the war. “I don’t really want to do that, because I don’t want to open up further conflict. I want to wind it down,” he said.