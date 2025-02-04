GOP Senator Confirms His Medical Degree Is a Joke With RFK Jr. Vote
Senator Bill Cassidy bent the knee and voted with every other Republican to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for health secretary.
The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for secretary of health and human services Tuesday in a narrow 14–13 vote, with every Republican voting for the nomination and every Democrat voting against it.
Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican and medical doctor, announced his support for Kennedy Tuesday morning in a shocking X post after previously being open about his reservations. Kennedy has a reputation as a staunch anti-vaxxer, and Cassidy had urged the nominee to disavow comments that vaccines cause autism, which has been thoroughly debunked.
Now Kennedy’s nomination will go to the full Senate, where he will likely be confirmed, as no Senate Republicans have publicly spoken out against him despite numerous allegations of sexual abuse, including a new revelation Monday that he paid nearly $1 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim from an employee at his anti-vaccination nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, in 2020.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been a staunch opponent of Kennedy’s nomination, attacking his wishy-washy views on abortion and even releasing a video montage last week highlighting Donald Trump’s criticisms of Kennedy when he was an independent candidate for president in early 2024.
In his confirmation hearings, though, Kennedy has hinted at restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which indicates that he’s now fully behind Trump and the Republican Party’s anti-choice policies. That would be enough for Kennedy to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate, putting him in position to carry out his and the right wing’s extreme views on public health.
This story has been updated.