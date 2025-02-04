GOP Senator Confirms His Medical Degree Is a Joke With RFK Jr. Vote

Now Kennedy’s nomination will go to the full Senate, where he will likely be confirmed, as no Senate Republicans have publicly spoken out against him despite numerous allegations of sexual abuse, including a new revelation Monday that he paid nearly $1 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim from an employee at his anti-vaccination nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, in 2020.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been a staunch opponent of Kennedy’s nomination, attacking his wishy-washy views on abortion and even releasing a video montage last week highlighting Donald Trump’s criticisms of Kennedy when he was an independent candidate for president in early 2024.

In his confirmation hearings, though, Kennedy has hinted at restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which indicates that he’s now fully behind Trump and the Republican Party’s anti-choice policies. That would be enough for Kennedy to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate, putting him in position to carry out his and the right wing’s extreme views on public health.