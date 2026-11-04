Democrats Win Ohio Governor’s Race as Vivek Ramaswamy Blows It Again

After he easily won the Republican primary in May, Ramaswamy made a series of missteps in his general election campaign. These included getting booed off the stage at a libertarian student group’s national convention in Cleveland in July, posting (and then deleting) a widely-mocked video of himself at a batting cage, nearly dropping a 10-year-old boy he inexplicably picked up at a rally last month, and deciding to feature a convicted sex offender in an October campaign ad.

But Ramaswamy’s most egregious error was enlisting Acton’s estranged mother Donna Arthur in a campaign ad calling the Democrat a liar just weeks ago. Arthur stayed with her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he sexually abused 12-year-old Acton, and even after he was tried and convicted, leading to their estrangement. As the ad brought widespread backlash from Democrats and Republicans, Ramaswamy doubled down, with Vice President JD Vance and Trump coming to his defense.

That proved to sink Ramaswamy’s chances and deliver victory to Acton, a doctor and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a state where Democrats have been losing ground for more than a decade. Now, the state will be closely watched to see if Democrats can flip it again in two years when Ohio native Vance will likely be running for president.