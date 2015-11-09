Round four, here we come! The next Republican presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fox Business Network and the Wall Street Journal are co-hosting, with WSJ editor-in-chief Gerard Baker and Fox Business anchors Neil Cavuto and Maria Bartiromo moderating. After all the Republican complaints about CNBC bungling the last GOP debate, it'll be fun to see how these moderators fare under the media-hostile gaze of the candidates.

The eight contenders averaging at least 2.5 percent in the four most recent national polls will participate in the main debate at 9 p.m. EST: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, and Rand Paul. Two previous main-debate participants, Chris Christie and Mike Huckabee, have been relegated to the undercard at 7 p.m EST. They will be joined by undercard regulars Bobby Jindal and Rick Santorum. Candidates Lindsey Graham and George Pataki, who fall below one percent in the polling averages, will not participate. But as New Republic's Laura Reston writes, the ghost of one failed candidate, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, will haunt the proceedings.



The Milwaukee Theater already has some fascinating history when it comes to presidential candidates. On October 14, 1912, former President Theodore Roosevelt—who was running a third-party challenge on the "Bull Moose" ticket—was shot in the chest by a would-be assassin outside a nearby Milwaukee hotel. Instead of going to the hospital, Roosevelt insisted on continuing to the Milwaukee Theater (then Milwaukee Auditorium) to give his 90-minute prepared speech. Once on stage, he pulled out his 50 pages of prepared remarks from his coat pocket and showed the audience the blood and bullet holes that punctured both the paper and his chest. “It takes more than that to kill a bull moose,” he told the crowd.

Let's all hope for a slightly less eventful evening than that. The New Republic will be live-blogging the main debate, but to help you get up to speed before the festivities commence, we've compiled a new list of recommended reading for the top five GOP candidates. (Read here for a selection of our best previous stories.)