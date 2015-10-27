Everything You Need to Know About Wednesday's GOP Debate

Marco Rubio

Is the senator from Florida the Republican Barack Obama, or its John Edwards? Brian Beutler teases it out. The New Republic's podcast Intersection examines Rubio's struggle to choose between the Republican base and the Latino vote. He's offering a paid leave plan, but Bryce Covert questions how much good it would do for families. Rebecca Leber has given him the illustrious distinction of being the most dangerous GOP candidate on climate.

Jeb Bush

The former Florida governor's height complex is real, writes Elspeth Reeve. But why does he seem so "low energy"? A linguist explains. He equivocates on climate, adds Rebecca Leber. He'd rather have a war with Iran than accept the nuclear power deal, says Brian Beutler. But back in 1989—before the W. presidency, before the Iraq War—the brothers Bush were the talk of the town.

Carly Fiorina

Fiorina is a Trojan horse in the GOP’s war on women, writes Andrea Flynn. Brian Beutler says she's the anti-abortion movement’s biggest weapon. And as Rebecca Leber points out, she is the only candidate who has been able to throw Donald Trump off his game.