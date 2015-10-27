Everything You Need to Know About Wednesday's GOP Debate

And we're back! It's time for the third round of the Republican primary debates, hosted by CNBC at the University of Colorado in Boulder on Wednesday, October 28. Carl Quintanilla, Becky Quick, and John Harwood are moderating a debate that promises—unlike the first two—to home in on the candidates' economic plans.

The main debate begins at 8 p.m. EST. Thanks to the Donald Trump and Ben Carson campaigns' complaints about the lengthy CNN debate last month, we know this one will go no longer than two hours, counting commercials. The ten candidates averaging 3 percent or higher in CNBC-recognized national polls will participate: Trump, Carson, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, Chris Christie , John Kasich, and Rand Paul. Four candidates who received at least 1 percent in the poll averages—Rick Santorum, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, and Lindsey Graham—are relegated to the undercard debate beginning at 6 p.m.

Need a refresher course before the showdown begins? New Republic journalists have been covering the candidates for months. Here's our recommended reading list for the top five candidates, in order of their average poll rankings.

Donald Trump

Trump has figured out a way to peddle populism to the rich, writes Jeet Heer. According to Laura Reston, he’s using his anti-immigrant stance to reach a particular bloc: white, less-educated voters. He’s a classic pro-wrestling heel, explains Elspeth Reeve. Also, his face is fascinating. But now we're supposed to take him almost seriously?