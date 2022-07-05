Sure, Impeach Clarence Thomas—but That’s Just for Starters

Impeachment proceedings begin in the House, which for the moment is in Democratic hands—but naturally, the vast majority of Democrats don’t want to talk about it. Even those who did talk about it made it all about the insurrection. When asked about calls to censure or impeach Thomas specifically, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said: “It’s much too early to talk about either one of those. I think we have to wait and see what the Jan. 6 committee finds.”

This is standard Democratic can-kicking, playing defense instead of offense. What they need to be doing right now is shaming the conservative bloc with every tool at their disposal.

Because what’s the point here? The point is to prevent the court from doing to same-sex marriage and contraception and sexual privacy what it did to abortion, right? The only conceivable way to do that, until there’s a liberal majority on the court again, is to turn public opinion so strongly against the conservative majority that at least two of them see that overturning Obergefell and Griswold and Lawrence will destroy the court’s standing in a way that will lead to open defiance of its holdings and the eventual crumbling of our system of laws.