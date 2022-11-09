We Won’t Get Immediate Election Results in Nevada, Georgia, or Arizona

It is very likely that the top of the ticket Republicans will be ahead after tonight, with thousands of mail ballots uncounted.



Will they try to declare victory even though the races may not be over?



What do you think?



Ugh. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 9, 2022

It was highly unlikely that control of the Senate would be decided Tuesday night. Georgia’s Senate race was expected to go to a run-off between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker..



But as election results came in Tuesday night, political strategists and candidates began to caution that election results will also not be immediately clear in Nevada and Arizona. Arizona counts ballots slowly, a Democratic official cautioned. There was also a problem with tabulating machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County, raising the possibility that a winner in the Senate race or governor’s race would not be announced Tuesday.

That three battleground states will likely have undecided Senate and gubernatorial races on Tuesday means that there will be inevitable lawsuits and scrutiny over counting the remaining ballots. And unfortunately, the conspiracy theorists will abound as well.

