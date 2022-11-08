Trump Lawyer Christina Bobb Is Priming Voters to Reject the Election Results
According to Bobb, if we don't get the election results immediately, it's "suspicious."
Right-wing media has started Election Day spreading false claims that Democrats will try and steal midterm outcomes.
The 2022 midterms are highly contentious, as Democrats fight to maintain control of Congress. At least 44 million people voted early, according to a report by the United States Elections Project, a record high.
Christina Bobb, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump (who started the terrifying new trend of rejecting valid election results), said Monday night she expects results no later than Wednesday morning.
“There should absolutely be a result no later than the middle of the night, early Wednesday morning,” she told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I think those areas that don’t have a result, it’s gonna look very suspicious.”
She accused Democrats of creating fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election and of using the Covid-19 pandemic as a cover.
In reality, the pandemic forced states to dramatically expand mail-in voting, creating delays because the paper ballots had to be checked and counted by hand.
Every state has different laws on when poll workers can start counting votes, meaning results will be released at varying times.
Republicans are already trying to seize on those differences to sow doubt about any outcomes they don’t like.
Republican lawmakers have spent the entire run-up to the midterms priming voters to reject tight Democratic victories. Many tried to sow suspicion around the Pennsylvania result, after the state’s acting secretary of the commonwealth said it could take days to count all the votes.
But the thing is, under Pennsylvania state law, poll workers can’t even start counting votes until the morning of Election Day. And as writer James Surowiecki pointed out, the “Republican state legislature will not allow early votes to be counted or even pre-canvassed” before then.
“Then right wingers use that legislature-required delay as evidence of something nefarious. It’s ridiculous.”