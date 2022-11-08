Trump Lawyer Christina Bobb Is Priming Voters to Reject the Election Results

Christina Bobb, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump (who started the terrifying new trend of rejecting valid election results), said Monday night she expects results no later than Wednesday morning.

“There should absolutely be a result no later than the middle of the night, early Wednesday morning,” she told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I think those areas that don’t have a result, it’s gonna look very suspicious.”

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb previews that MAGAs will try to declare victory as votes are being counted: "There should absolutely be a result no later than the middle of the night, early Wed. morning. I think those areas that don't have a result, it's gonna look very suspicious" pic.twitter.com/VnKnnRqs5v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2022

She accused Democrats of creating fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election and of using the Covid-19 pandemic as a cover.