“Crackpot Lawyers”: Mike Pence Blames Trump’s Idiot Legal Team for January 6

Pence has a starring role in the indictment, which shows he repeatedly resisted Trump’s attempts to delay certification of votes. Pence, who is trailing badly behind Trump in the Republican presidential polls, has maintained that he was upholding the Constitution above all else.

“The first time I heard in early December somebody suggest that as vice president I might be able to decide which votes to reject and which to accept, I knew that it was false,” Pence said Wednesday at the Indiana state fair. “I dismissed it out of hand. Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.”

Pence: Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear. pic.twitter.com/XhapAuEsD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2023

“I really do believe that anyone who puts themself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” he said. “And anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”