Fox News Host Goes on Rant About Idiotic Biden Impeachment Efforts

But a lot has happened since September, including a shallow House impeachment inquiry—the first in U.S. history to move forward without a vote—that failed to present solid evidence of corruption or bribery and included witnesses and members publicly admitting that they did not have any evidence that rose to the level of impeaching Biden, reported Mediaite.

Doocy then redirected attention toward Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition scheduled for Wednesday, announcing that Republicans are threatening contempt of Congress if the president’s son is a no-show.

“Ultimately, on this show, we’ve been calling for Hunter to go and sit in a chair on Capitol Hill in front of the TV cameras for the last year,” Doocy said. “Now Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, says he will do that, but Comer and Jim Jordan say, no, it’s not negotiable, he’s got to be in private. According to Hunter Biden’s team, they don’t want to do it because of leaks and stuff like that.”