Infowars’ Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy After Sandy Hook Verdict
The Infowars host and conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages earlier this year.
InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy on Friday, citing the damages he owes to families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Jones was ordered earlier this year to pay $1.5 billion in damages to the families for lying for years about the school shooting. He has since been accused of improperly siphoning financial assets away from his business empire while claiming to be broke, in an effort to avoid paying.
This filing comes after Free Speech Systems, InfoWars’ parent company, also filed for bankruptcy in July.
Jones filed for bankruptcy the day after he hosted antisemites and Holocaust deniers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes on InfoWars. West’s comments, which included saying he liked Hitler and thought the Nazis had done some “good things,” helped get him banned from Twitter just a few weeks after being reinstated.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has insisted that Jones, however, will never be reinstated.
You can read more on Jones’s financial situation at The New York Times.