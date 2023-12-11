Alina Habba’s Bold—and Totally Wrong—Prediction about Her Client

Trump’s decision was quite a departure from what his attorney Alina Habba said just two days earlier.



“He is so firmly against what is happening in this court and so firmly for the old America that we know, not this America, that he will take that stand on Monday,” Habba assured the press. “He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People that are afraid cower. President Trump doesn’t cower.”



Trump chickened out of testifying tomorrow. Alina Habba a few days ago: “He will take that stand on Monday. He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People who are afraid cower. Trump doesn’t cower.” pic.twitter.com/4P4OgRVpYh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 10, 2023

On Truth Social, however, Trump wrote that he already testified and has nothing more to say.

