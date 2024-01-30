E. Jean Carroll Gives Unbelievably Amazing Description of Trump in Court

“But oddly, we went into court, [my attorney] took the lectern, I sat in the witness chair like this, and she said, ‘Ms. Carroll, good morning. Could you please spell your name for court?’ And amazingly, I looked out, and he was nothing. He was nothing. He was a phantom,” she continued.



“It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me. He’s nothing. We don’t need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down.”

"He's nothing. He is like a walrus snorting." E.Jean Carroll describes her surprise at how insubstantial Donald Trump's presence was in court, despite his image and hype. pic.twitter.com/PLAr1Jc9nJ — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 30, 2024

Carroll won her defamation case against Trump on Friday, earning her $83.3 million in a historic verdict that octupled her legal team’s original asking price for damages after the former president was depicted bragging about his wealth during a legal deposition.

