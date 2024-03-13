Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
/
/

Trump Has a Pathetic Excuse After Video Evidence of Cognitive Decline

Donald Trump has a truly absurd response to that brutal montage of all his gaffes.

Donald Trump makes a weird face while talking before a mic
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump was tuned in and watching the Biden classified documents hearing on Tuesday, but one part he didn’t enjoy was the opportunity to look at his own reflection.

Hours after the House Judiciary Committee hearing had ended, Trump was back on Truth Social, falsely insisting that the lackluster interview of special counsel Robert Hur was a “disaster” for Biden and that the results constituted a “two tiered standard of justice.”

But the last part of Trump’s missive hinted at which part of the hearing really bit at the GOP presidential nominee: multiple extended clips of his mental glitches.

“Artificial Intelligence was used by them against me in their videos of me. Can’t do that Joe!” Trump wrote.

It’s of course odd that he’s drawing attention to his gaffes on his own social media platform. But unfortunately for Trump, unlike other examples of A.I. manipulation that have run the political circuit in recent memory, the clips of him are all too real. But the thread he’s picking up on is an alarming one—if Trump insists they’re fake, does that mean his supporters will believe it too? And if they won’t believe recorded evidence of his cognitive decline, what will sway them?

Most Recent Post
/
/

Rand Paul Slams Trump for Endorsing “Worst Deep State Candidate” Yet

Senator Rand Paul is putting Donald Trump on blast for a 2024 Senate endorsement.

Rand Paul speaking
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul torched Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming that the GOP front-runner was walking back his self-purported morals by endorsing former House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race.

“Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump,” Paul posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?” Paul mocked, referring to Trump’s former national security adviser turned recurring Trump critic.

Rogers leads a pack of 13 contenders in the race’s Republican primary and has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee—though Trump’s endorsement will all but ensure that he’s considered a favorite in the battleground state.

A February poll predicted that Rogers would lead the pack by double digits, beating former Representative Peter Meijer by 16 percent in the primary, though more contenders have since joined the race.

“Highly respected former Congressman Mike Rogers is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Michigan. Mike has served his Country during a career loaded up with accolades and wins, from the Army to Congress, and now, hopefully, the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, endorsing the CNN commentator. “Mike will work closely with me to enact our America First Policies. He will tirelessly fight to Secure the Border, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military / Veteran Support, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!” he added.

More on congressional Republicans in disarray:
Ken Buck Torches GOP After Declaring He’s Leaving Congress in Days
Most Recent Post
/
/

Democrats Turn Tables at Robert Hur Hearing to Cleverly Expose Trump

Props to these House Democrats for exposing the very, very big differences between Trump and Biden when it comes to classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats expertly highlighted the difference between Joe Biden keeping classified documents and Donald Trump keeping classified documents during a hearing on Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated Biden for keeping classified materials after leaving the vice presidency. Although Biden was not charged, Hur’s report damningly described him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

But the Democratic Judiciary members were quick to point out that forgetting some things was the worst of Biden’s deeds—unlike Trump.

Representative Veronica Escobar walked Hur through some of the major differences, primarily that Trump had stored the documents in places that were easily accessed by “tens of thousands of people.” When the government asked Trump to return the documents, he allegedly had his aides hide boxes of files.

At another point, Representative Madeleine Dean asked Hur to read out a section of his own report.

“Unlike the evidence involving Mr. Biden, the allegations set forth in the indictment of Mr. Trump, if proven, would present serious aggravating facts,” Hur read, appearing uncomfortable.

“Most notably, after being given multiple chances to return classified documents and avoid prosecution, Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite.”

Representative Ted Lieu also stressed the direct contrasts between Biden’s situation and Trump’s. He asked Hur if he had found evidence of Biden engaging in certain behaviors, including telling his lawyer to lie to the FBI or destroy evidence, telling his aides to delete security camera footage, showing classified documents to people who did not have appropriate security clearance, or engaging in conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Each time, Hur answered, “No.” But, as Lieu pointed out, Trump had been accused of all of those acts.

Trump faces 40 criminal counts over his mishandling of classified documents, for willful retention of national defense information, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other things. The trial was originally set for May 20 but will likely be delayed.

Most Recent Post
/
/

Mike Johnson Completely Blindsided by Resignation in His Own Party

House Speaker Mike Johnson had no idea Representative Ken Buck is quitting, as the GOP is in complete shambles.

House Speaker Mike Johnson looks down while speaking before a mic. U.S. flags are behind him.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Representative Ken Buck took to social media to announce his near-immediate leave from Congress, resigning so fast that even his party leaders were caught off guard by the decision.

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week,” Buck said in a statement on Tuesday. “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family.”

The less-than-two-weeks notice took practically everybody by surprise, including (or maybe especially) House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement,” Johnson told a crush of reporters inside the Capitol building. “I look forward to talking to him about that.”

“I didn’t know,” he added.

The Freedom Caucus member originally announced his intention to retire in November—though he had not indicated he would leave before the end of his term.

The loss is a huge problem for House Republicans, who have tried and failed to galvanize their caucus to pass party objectives for months. Buck’s resignation will trim the Republican tally in the House even more, bringing it to just 218 members and leaving behind an impossibly thin one-seat majority, given other vacancies.

The prolific GOP critic, meanwhile, took the resignation as an opportunity to serve one more dunk on his conservative colleagues.

“It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress,” Buck elaborated to CNN, describing the current iteration of the lower chamber as “dysfunctional” and the “worst year in 40, 50 years.”

“Instead of having decorum, instead of operating in a professional manner, this place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people.”

Most Recent Post
/
/

Ken Buck Torches GOP After Declaring He’s Leaving Congress in Days

Goodbye to Ken Buck, and House Republicans’ rapidly shrinking majority.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Representative Ken Buck, one of the few Republicans willing to call out his party’s ridiculous efforts to impeach Joe Biden, announced Tuesday that he will leave Congress in less than two weeks.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years,” Buck said in a statement.

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family.”

“It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress,” Buck later elaborated to CNN. “And having talked to former members it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress.”

When asked whether Buck is leaving due to tension among House Republicans, Buck replied, “I think this place is dysfunctional.”

“Instead of having decorum, instead of operating in a professional manner, this place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people.”

Buck had announced in November that he would not seek reelection, but he indicated at the time that he would complete his current term. Tuesday’s decision will now set off a scramble to find his temporary replacement.

The race to replace Buck is already fairly high profile. Representative Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd district, announced in December that she would move to the 4th and run to succeed Buck. Although the district is a GOP stronghold and will likely send another Republican to Washington, there is no guarantee it will be Boebert, who has struggled to gain traction in a new area and faced accusations of carpetbagging.

Boebert could also run to replace Buck in the now-necessary special election, but that would complicate her career even further. Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Paul pointed out that Boebert would likely have to resign her current position in order to be chosen as the GOP special election nominee. If she does and then loses, she would be out of Congress.

Buck’s departure will also leave House Republicans with just a two-seat majority. The party is already struggling to accomplish anything, even some of its signature projects such as the Biden impeachment inquiry. In just two short weeks, it will be even harder.

Although Buck is a Republican, and even a member of the party’s far-right House Freedom Caucus, he has often been at odds with his fellow Republicans in the past few years. When he first announced his retirement, he slammed the GOP for pushing “self-serving lies,” including that the 2020 election had been stolen.

More recently, Buck has been seemingly the only Republican who refused to fall in line with his party’s efforts to impeach Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Buck has repeatedly pointed out that neither impeachment effort is based on any evidence of wrongdoing. Nevertheless, his party has plowed forward.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
/
/

Democratic Senators Urge Biden to Stop Arming Israel

In a new letter, Bernie Sanders and several others in the Democratic Caucus are demanding Biden to suspend military aid to Israel.

Bernie Sanders
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A cohort of senators in the Democratic caucus is calling on President Joe Biden to immediately suspend military aid to Israel on Monday, so long as it continues to block U.S. humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Eight senators, led by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, claimed that Israel’s interference in the delivery of humanitarian aid to the decimated region violates a humanitarian aid subsection of the Foreign Assistance Act.

“The severe humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is nearly unprecedented in modern history,” read the letter to Biden.

“The Netanyahu government’s interference with humanitarian operations has prevented U.S.- financed aid from reaching its intended recipients in a safe and timely manner,” it continued. “In recent weeks, humanitarian access has seriously deteriorated. That reality was underscored by your decision last week, which we support, to begin air dropping supplies to desperate civilians in north Gaza.”

“Federal law is clear, and, given the urgency of the crisis in Gaza, and the repeated refusal of Prime Minister Netanyahu to address U.S. concerns on this issue, immediate action is necessary to secure a change in policy by his government,” the senators wrote.

The letter notes, however, that withdrawal on the basis of the statute would not stop continued support for Israel’s missile defense system, better known as the Iron Dome.

Biden himself sparred with Netanyahu over the weekend. On Saturday, Biden urged the Israeli leader to consider the innocent lives lost in the ongoing war, insisting that the conflict is “hurting Israel more than helping Israel.” But Netanyahu brushed those off the following day, telling Politico that his intention to crush Palestine is supported by the majority of his citizens.

“The positions that I espouse are supported by the overwhelming majority of Israelis who say to you after October 7: ‘We don’t want to see a Palestinian state,’” he said.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in what a top United Nations court is deliberating as genocide. Roughly two-thirds of the rising death toll consists of women and children, according to data collected by Al Jazeera. So far, Israel has reportedly utilized starvation as a weapon of war, blocking or destroying access to water, food, fuel, electricity, and medical aid.

Most Recent Post
/
/

Robert Hur’s Choice for Legal Representation Is Pretty Troubling

Special counsel Robert Hur resigned from the Justice Department one day before testifying before Congress. Here’s the lawyer advising him.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Special counsel Robert Hur

Special counsel Robert Hur sought advice before testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. And the adviser he picked has deep ties to Donald Trump.

Hur, whom Trump appointed to the Justice Department in 2017, investigated Joe Biden for keeping classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Although Biden was not charged, Hur’s report damningly described him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Hur officially resigned from the Department of Justice on Monday, the day before his testimony.

His departure already raised red flags for some people. Had he still been a federal employee, the Justice Department would have been more involved in Hur’s testimony and behavior during the hearing, making sure both followed department ethics guidelines. But as a private citizen, Hur is freed from those constraints.

More concerning, though, is the man that private citizen Hur picked to help him prepare ahead of testifying. Hur has been working with William Burck, a longtime lawyer with deep ties to both the Republican establishment and Trump’s inner circle, as well as a history of stonewalling Democratic efforts.

Burck served in George W. Bush’s administration, first as the president’s deputy counsel, then as special counsel, and finally as White House deputy staff secretary. When he left office, Bush designated Burck as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Burck has primarily been in the private sector since then, including serving on the board of Fox News parent company Fox Corporation since 2021. In his law practice, Burck has had some major clients in recent years. He represented three Trump White House officials during the Robert Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Burck worked with Trump’s first White House counsel, Don McGahn, his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and his 2016 campaign chair and White House strategist, Steve Bannon.

But Burck’s ties to Trump go even further. In mid- to late 2018, he was tasked with reviewing more than 100,000 pages of Bush-era records related to now–Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the high court in July 2018. Burck advised Trump to invoke executive privilege over those documents, blocking Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee from seeing them during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process—which later turned into a painful and drawn-out investigation rife with sexual assault allegations against the nominee.

When Hur was tapped to look into Biden, he was supposed to be a nonpartisan investigator. Instead, he ultimately handed Republicans a major tool in discrediting the president’s mental capabilities. And his choice of counsel doesn’t make him look much better.

Most Recent Post
/
/

Trump’s New Nickname for Himself Shows Just How Unhinged He Is

Classic fascist projection.

Donald Trump points to the crowd in front of him (not pictured). A row of U.S. flags are behind him.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has expanded his canonical universe again, this time brandishing himself with a new character and a new name: “Honest Don.”

Like any good writer, Trump was up burning the midnight oil on Tuesday, penning a new chapter in a political saga in which he plays the glorious, faultless counterpart to President Joe Biden’s “Crooked Joe.”

“Dean Phillips, who just ‘quit’ in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics,” Trump started on Truth Social, inexplicably dunking on Phillips who won zero delegates during the Democratic primary, coming behind “uncommitted” on the ballot. “In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions.”

But then Trump tore into the meat of his new narrative, all but promising a debate between himself and his presidential rival.

“I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!! For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don,” he continued.

“I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!”

That is, despite the fact that Trump didn’t attend a single debate this election season, refusing to appear onstage with any of his Republican primary opponents. Trump also skipped opportunities to debate Biden during their first matchup in 2020, after Biden used their first debate to slap Trump down, calling him a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.”

Biden, for his part, told reporters on Friday that he would consider debating the presumed GOP nominee—on one condition.

“It depends on his behavior,” Biden said.

Of course, we need not remind you which candidate is a rapist, convicted of fraud, and contending with 91 criminal charges that include efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results, hoarding troves of classified documents away from the Justice Department, and paying off a porn star to stay mum about an affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Most Recent Post
/
/

Democrats Air Brutal Montage of Trump Gaffes at Robert Hur Hearing

Want to talk about Joe Biden’s memory? OK, let’s watch this clip of Donald Trump first.

Donald Trump speaks at a mic and makes a very weird face. A U.S. flag is behind him.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats hilariously highlighted Donald Trump’s many memory gaffes on Tuesday with a montage of some of his biggest goofs.

The House Judiciary Committee is hearing testimony from Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated Joe Biden for keeping classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Although Biden was not charged, Hur’s report damningly described him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Republicans have seized on this portrayal to bolster their claims that Biden is suffering from cognitive decline.

But ranking Judiciary member Jerry Nadler expertly pointed out that representatives in glass Houses shouldn’t throw stones. At the start of the hearing, Nadler entered into evidence a supercut of Trump’s latest slip-ups.

“That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability,” Nadler said. “A man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who at the very least ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline.”

Recently, despite repeatedly bragging about how he aced a dementia test, Trump has mixed up Biden and Barack Obama, Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, and Viktor Orbán and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has referred to the country of Argentina as a person and appeared to forget how to say “Venezuela.”

The video montage also included clips of Trump insisting that immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border “don’t speak languages” and that if Democrats prevail in November, they will change the name of the state of Pennsylvania. In another, damning clip, Trump confused E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples.

And yet he and his allies continue to insist that Biden is mentally incapable of holding office.

Most Recent Post
/
/

“Trump Employee 5,” Fed Up With Judge Cannon, Dishes Dirt to CNN

Brian Butler says he’s speaking out publicly on Donald Trump because of how Judge Aileen Cannon is handling the classified documents case.

Brian Butler
CNN

Most of the judges overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trials are weighing options of anonymity and secrecy for their jurors and witnesses, wary of the political blowback from the ideologue’s sycophantic followers. But those judges don’t include Judge Aileen Cannon, whose handling of witnesses has thrust at least one into the limelight, with “Trump employee number 5” revealing himself as former Mar-a-Lago worker Brian Butler.

In a CNN interview released on Monday, Butler admitted to unwittingly helping Trump’s co-defendant, Walt Nauta, transport boxes filled with the documents onto a private jet from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of a meeting between Trump and the Justice Department in June 2022—two months before the FBI raid at the Florida estate.

“We got to the airport. I ended up loading all the luggage I had—and he had a bunch of boxes,” Butler said. “They were the boxes that were in the indictment, the white banker’s boxes. That’s what I remember loading.”

His confession corroborates prior reporting, including a clip capturing several individuals hauling boxes across the tarmac during the spring of 2022.

But why confess now? According to Butler, that’s all thanks to an impending decision from the Trump-appointed judge.

“It’s been almost a year since FBI agents showed up at my house when my wife was at home. And you know, over the course of the last year, emotionally, it’s been a roller-coaster. A couple of weeks ago, Judge Cannon says she’s going to release the names of the witnesses. You go from highs and lows in this,” Butler said.

“And instead of just waiting for it to just come out, I think it’s better that I get to at least say what happened, than it coming out in the news, people calling me crazy,” he continued. “I’d rather just get it out there, and the hope is, at least I can move on with my life and get over this.”

The public confession is especially alarming to federal prosecutors, who described Cannon’s choice to oust witnesses as “disturbing … on multiple levels.”

“Reminder: Cannon’s actions have consequences,” posted attorney Bradley P. Moss.

In February, special counsel Jack Smith urged Cannon to reconsider her order to unseal the identities of multiple prospective witnesses, arguing that doing so could expose witnesses to “significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation, and harassment.”

Despite the new information, none of this appears to be expediting the case. Instead, even conservative commentators have accused Cannon of “slow walking” an “open-and-shut, serious case” in order to delay it past Election Day.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington