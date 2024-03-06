Who Is Dean Phillips? The Guy Who Just Ended a Terrible Campaign
You’d be forgiven for not knowing the Minnesota representative was still running...or even knowing who he is.
After winning a sum total of zero delegates in the Democratic Super Tuesday primaries, Dean Phillips has called it quits on his longshot bid for the White House.
“I ran for Congress in 2018 to resist Donald Trump, I was trapped in the Capitol in 2021 because of Donald Trump, and I ran for President in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again—because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options,” Phillips wrote in a statement Wednesday.
“But it is clear that alternative is not me. And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be,” he said.
The Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden had brought several memorable moments to the 2024 presidential race, such as when he announced he would run as a “generic Democrat” to no fanfare, when he forgot about population density, or when he launched a very human AI chatbot to help voters get to know him.
Apart from his age, Philip’s only major policy differences with the sitting president included lowering costs for housing, health care, and childcare; changing the tax code to allow parents to deduct the cost of childcare; raising the minimum wage; and a proposal to legalize weed at the federal level.
Still, on his way out, Phillips couldn’t resist one last shot at the 81-year-old president.
“In 2011, I hosted then VP Biden at my home. Most notable was his empathy and kindness to my daughters and the catering staff, with whom he sat and had ice cream (surprise-surprise). His decency and wisdom were rarities in politics then, and even more so today,” Phillips said in his statement.
“Over a decade later, the only thing that has changed is time—which slows all of us down a bit, including presidents.”