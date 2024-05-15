RFK Jr. and His Brainworm Lash Out Over Trump and Biden Debate Rules
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is miffed by the new presidential debate rules.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., antivax disinformation king and literally brainwormed independent presidential candidate, accused Biden and Trump of colluding with one another to exclude him from the presidential debate stage.
“They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win,” Kennedy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Kennedy is currently polling at roughly 10 percent.
Kennedy’s accusation follows a direct challenge Wednesday morning from Biden to Trump for two debates, after which both candidates quickly agreed on the first date and venue: CNN’s Atlanta headquarters on June 27.
The first presidential debate requires candidates to appear on enough state ballots to potentially obtain the required 270 delegates needed to win the general election, as does the September debate to be hosted by ABC News. Kennedy does not meet that threshold. Similarly, Kennedy also fails to meet the threshold to appear on later debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which also require ballot access and a minimum 15 percent in polling. Biden and Trump both stated they would not participate in CPD-hosted debates this year.
Adding insult to brain injury, Kennedy won’t be able to even attend the Biden-Trump debate at CNN, as it will occur without an audience — likely to impede disruptions by anti-genocide protestors which have plagued all of Biden’s public appearances since last year.
While this news may come as a tough pill to swallow for the historically anti-medicinal Kennedy, we can rest easy knowing even if he can’t debate Biden and Trump, nothing can stop him from debating reality.