Supreme Court Helps Starbucks Deal Massive Blow to Workers’ Rights

In a major blow to labor rights, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Starbucks on Thursday amid an ongoing battle between the coffee giant and the National Labor Relations Board to rehire the “Memphis Seven,” a group of Starbucks workers who were organizing a union and were terminated by the java giant.

The case before the Supreme Court was brought by Starbucks seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that affirmed the NLRB’s order for Starbucks to rehire the Memphis Seven, and which issued an injunction against Starbucks for attempting to fight that rehiring. The Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday establishes a new precedent limiting the extent labor organizers and the NLRB can use the courts to enforce their rulings against companies that violate labor law or who unlawfully terminate workers in an effort to union-bust.