Trump Attacks Kamala Harris for a Job She Never Even Had

While President Joe Biden was reportedly experiencing a loss of support from Black communities, it certainly doesn’t appear that Harris will face the same difficulties now that she’s taken over the Democratic ticket. Of course, Trump has done plenty of things to dissuade Black voters from backing him in November, in just the last month or so.

In June, Trump held a campaign event at a Black church in Detroit that revealed itself to be a blatant stunt. The campaign boasted 8,000 attendees in a space that could only seat a few hundred. At the event, which was meant to shore up his support among Black voters, roughly half of the attendees were white, WDET’s Russ McNamara noted. After Trump’s church stunt, the former president ran across town to give the keynote address to his real base of white nationalists at Turning Point’s “The People’s Convention.”

Trump has repeatedly overstated his support among Black voters, who he claimed were abandoning Biden in droves. He bragged about the formation of a group called Black Americans for Trump—but he failed to mention that at least three of his new endorsers were on his family’s payroll.