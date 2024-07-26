J.D. Vance Has Bonkers Response to the QAnon Shaman

“It was a crazy guy with, like, the bullhorns … he looked like he’d be a fun guy to have a beer with, right? The Q shaman,” said Vance.

JD Vance weighs in on famous Jan 6 participant "The QAnon Shaman" in a 2023 speech:



“He looked like he’d be a fun guy to have a beer with," should've gotten a lighter prison sentence. pic.twitter.com/fT8s183Vxx — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 26, 2024

Chansley received a 41-month prison sentence in November 2021 and was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding. He was released early from federal prison and sent to a reentry center in March 2023.



Following his prison sentence, Chansley indicated he was interested in running for Arizona’s 8th congressional district seat, but he missed the deadline to get enough signatures.