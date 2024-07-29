Trump Melts Down Over Fox News’s Kamala Coverage
Donald Trump is furious that Fox News dared to cover actual news.
Donald Trump is getting fed up with Fox News over the network simply doing its job.
“Why is FoxNews putting on Crazy Kamala Harris Rallies?” wrote Trump on Truth Social Monday afternoon.
Amidst articles about Ted Cruz “safeguarding” schools from the CCP and Whoopi Goldberg reacting to “drag queens” at the Olympics, Trump couldn’t find enough Fox News articles sucking up to him. Earlier this month, Trump issued a similar complaint that the network wasn’t doing enough to help him, writing “STOP PUTTING ON THE ENEMY!”
In the past, Fox has done plenty to boost Trump, especially around his false claims of 2020 election fraud. That support cost them nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit.
“Why do they allow the perverts at the failed and disgraced Lincoln Project to advertise on FoxNews? Even Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a man so badly hurt and humiliated by his wife (she must have done some really NASTY things to him, because he is CRAZY!), is advertising on FoxNews,” Trump continued Monday, referring to his former adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway.
Trump seems to be playing willfully ignorant that Fox News has been the most-watched news network for more than 20 years, making them desirable for well-funded advertisers, in order to make the point that he’s frustrated about their supposed disloyalty.
It’s more likely that Trump is annoyed that Fox aired a favorability poll over the weekend that showed Harris leading over him in swing states.
“We have to WIN WITHOUT FOX!” wrote Trump.