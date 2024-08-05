Kamala Wins Major Endorsement From Republicans in Key Swing State

“I think the time has come for us as Arizona Republicans to admit the obvious, and to start saying the quiet part out loud, which is that our party’s nominee is not qualified for office,” Giles said, joined onstage by other Republicans.

Giles endorsed Harris over Trump last week in an opinion column in The Arizona Republic. “Now more than ever, we need leaders who will put country over party,” Giles wrote.

Former state Republican Representative Robin Shaw also voiced her support for Harris at the event Monday. “It is time to put partisan loyalties aside, and vote for the leadership that will truly represent who we want to be in the eyes of the world. Character matters,” Shaw said.