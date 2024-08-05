Trump and Vance Roast Themselves With Accidentally Hilarious Signs
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance made an unfortunate choice of slogan at a recent rally.
Who would have thought that one of Donald Trump’s biggest slogans would end up biting him in the ass.
Apparently not his campaign team, who opted to stamp “You’re Fired” all over a rally’s official signage in an ironic turn of events for the former reality TV star. The signs used at Trump’s downtown Atlanta rally on Saturday read, in their entirety, “Lyin’ Kamala, You’re Fired!”—but the choice to print the first part of the message in a much smaller font failed to translate well over TV screens.
Instead, millions of Americans witnessed the Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees speak in front of hundreds of fans wearing shirts and waving signs that appeared to call for their exit.
Trump and his running mate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance spent the rally fear-mongering on crime and immigration—including claiming that the “suburbs will be overrun with violent crime and savage foreign gangs” if they don’t win in November—while repeatedly attempting to chip away at Vice President Kamala Harris’s momentum. But still failing to craft an actual campaign against the sudden Democratic presidential nominee, Trump and Vance instead lobbed a flurry of half-baked, kindergarten-grade insults at her.
“She happens to be a really low IQ individual. We don’t need a low IQ individual,” Trump said of Harris on Saturday. “She’s Bernie Sanders but not as smart.”
In another portion of the rally, Trump lied that Harris wants “people to stop eating red meat” and wants to “get rid of your cows. No more cows.” He also claimed that she doesn’t want “anyone to say Merry Christmas.”
And, in a shocking side point, Trump chose to congratulate his Russian ally President Vladimir Putin—not President Joe Biden or any of the United States’ diplomats or allies—on the recent prisoner exchange that brought Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich back after a year-long detention, as well as two other American citizens.