Trump Tells Elon Musk All About His Plan to Flee if He Loses Election
Hello, probation officer?
Donald Trump told Elon Musk during their livestreamed conversation on X Monday night that if the election goes poorly, “we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela because it will be a far safer place to meet than our country.”
Trump made the statement after mentioning that “crime rates all over the world are going way down,” an odd statement to make before bringing up Venezuela, where postelection protests have left 23 dead and more than 2,000 people arrested, according to the United Nations.
It seems that Trump is claiming that crime rates would be so high if he isn’t elected president that authoritarian Venezuela would seem safer by comparison. As president, Trump did not have positive ties with the country or its leader, Nicolás Maduro, casting doubt that Trump is actually serious about planning to flee to Venezuela. Either the convicted felon and former president perhaps was being facetious, or it’s another sign of his cognitive decline.
Unlike North Korea, where Trump and its leader Kim Jong Un infamously exchanged gushing letters, Trump and Venezuela were on bad terms from the start of his presidency. He refused to rule out a military intervention to confront Maduro in 2017, and two years later, Trump recognized Juan Guaidó, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, as the interim president of Venezuela, causing Maduro to cut ties with the United States.
Musk doesn’t have any favorable ties with Venezuela either, with Maduro banning X last week and accusing Musk of promoting hatred in the country after its recent election. Musk, in turn, accused the self-proclaimed socialist of “major election fraud.”
In short, Trump probably isn’t going to flee to Venezuela if he loses in November, especially since he’s now a convicted felon and barred from leaving the country at least until he’s sentenced for his hush-money crimes. Venezuela probably wouldn’t take him unless there was some kind of revolution or coup in the country. But stranger things have happened, especially since Musk has remarked in the past that “we will coup whoever we want! Deal with it,” regarding a 2020 coup d’état in nearby Bolivia. But surely Trump isn’t dumb enough to bank on something like that, right?