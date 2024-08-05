J.D. Vance’s Wife Miserably Fails at Defending “Childless Cat Ladies”
Usha Vance tried to brush off her husband’s comment.
Usha Vance tried to walk back her husband’s comments about “childless cat ladies,” but couldn’t quite explain away his misogynistic rhetoric.
In a taped interview that aired on Fox & Friends Monday, Vance spun her own toned-down interpretation of J.D. Vance calling Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” She said that, unlike everyone else, she’d actually paid attention to the “context” of his quote.
“The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive, and it had actual meaning,” said Usha.
“And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things, and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase, because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder,” Usha continued.
“And we should be asking ourselves, ‘Why is that true? What is it about our leadership and the way that they think about the world that makes it so hard sometimes for parents?’”
Despite what his wife insisted, Vance’s statement was not just a quip. It was specifically an attack on Democratic leaders without biological children. He even listed them.
“It’s just a basic fact—you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said in a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And how does it make any sense that we”ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Vance has since claimed that the remark was a “sarcastic comment” that was taken “out of context” by Democrats—but his claim was integral to a tax policy he once proposed that would levy higher taxes on childless adults to “reward the things that we think are good” and “punish the things that we think are bad.”
He also has a long documented history of disparaging people without children. During a podcast interview in 2020, Vance said childless people, particularly those in positions of leadership, were “more sociopathic” than people with children and were making the U.S. “less mentally stable.”
In response to those who were offended by her husband’s comment, Usha said J.D. would “never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family, who really was struggling with that.”
“Let’s try to look at the real conversation that he’s trying to have, and engage with it and understand, for those of us who do have families, for the many of us who want to have families and for whom it’s really hard. What can we do to make it better? What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024?” she said.
Meanwhile, last week, J.D. Vance skipped a Senate vote on a $78 billion tax-cut package, which included expansions to a $2,000 child tax credit that would have benefitted an estimated 16 million children.
Vance also previously voted against the Right to IVF Act in June, which would have protected accessibility and affordability to the service nationwide—and might’ve made the lives of Americans trying to have kids a lot easier.