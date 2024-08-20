DNC Responds to Gaza Protest in Worst Way Possible

Another attendee, two rows away from the protesters, used one of the pro-Biden signs to repeatedly hit a woman wearing a hijab on the head.

Sorry guys I deleted my tweet bc these aren’t uncommitted delegates. Reposting the video here pic.twitter.com/NYTsi3eHDQ — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) August 20, 2024

“It matters to me so much because I’m a Jew,” Liano Sharon, one of the protesters holding the antiwar sign, told Al Jazeera after being escorted away from the arena. “And I was always brought up to believe that ‘never again’ means never again for anyone, anywhere, ever, period. And that’s not what’s happening right now.”

“What’s happening right now is that we are continuing to fund and support an ongoing genocide, the mass murder of children, and it needs to stop,” Sharon added.